News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PHOTOS: Rayo Vallecano shock Real Madrid!

PHOTOS: Rayo Vallecano shock Real Madrid!

November 08, 2022 09:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Rayo Vallecano's players celebrate after Santi Comesana scored the opening goal during the LaLiga match against Real Madrid at Campo de Futbol de Vallecas in Madrid on Tuesday. Photograph: Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Rayo Vallecano came from behind to beat Real Madrid 3-2 on Monday with the champions failing to reclaim top spot in the standings after two consecutive games without a win and suffering their first loss in LaLiga this season.

 

Barcelona are top on 34 points, two ahead of Real Madrid and ten ahead of third-placed Atletico Madrid. Following their third consecutive win, Rayo climbed to eighth place, two points off the European qualification spots.

Since losing Ballon d'Or winning striker Karim Benzema to a thigh injury last month, Real have won only one of their last three games in all competitions.

IMAGE: Alvaro Garcia scores the second goal for Rayo Vallecano. Photograph: Angel Martinez/Getty Images

On Monday evening, Real missed several chances in a end-to-end affair against Rayo who are one of the most prolific goalscoring teams in LaLiga this season.

"I wasn't surprised because we all know how they play, they were better and more precise than us today and it's a well deserved win for them," Real manager Carlo Ancelotti told Movistar Plus.

"We lost too many challenges. They were overwhelming. It doesn't matter if you have more quality if your rivals have more intensity than you.

"I think we started the season well but the team has felt the exhausting schedule ahead of the World Cup."

Roared on by their passionate fans at the claustrophobic Estadio de Vallecas, the hosts opened the scoring five minutes into the game when midfielder Santi Comesana finished from inside the box a quick counter-attack, but Real went ahead with two goals in four minutes.

IMAGE: Alvaro Garcia celebrates scoring the second goal for Rayo Vallecano. Photograph: Angel Martinez/Getty Images

The first came in the 37th minute when Croatian playmaker Luka Modric converted a penalty after Marco Asensio was fouled inside the box and the second came almost four minutes later with a towering header by Eder Militao.

However, Rayo forward Alvaro Garcia scored the equaliser just before halftime, scrambling home a loose ball.

Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo then wasted several chances before and after the break that could have put Real back in front.

The second half was a feisty and ill-tempered affair, with both teams given three bookings each and Rayo manager Andoni Iraola shown a red card due to improper conduct following several outbursts at the referee.

But Rayo's resilience was rewarded as they were then given a penalty of their own in the 67th minute after VAR spotted a handball by defender Dani Carvajal inside the area. Real's Thibaut Courtois stopped Oscar Trejo's effort but the kick had to be retaken because the goalkeeper left his line too early.

Trejo didn't waste his second chance, scoring what proved to be the winner with a tidy finish to the goalkeeper's left.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: 10-man Manchester City go top after last-gasp win
PIX: 10-man Manchester City go top after last-gasp win
Ronaldo is not ready to hang his boots just yet
Ronaldo is not ready to hang his boots just yet
FIFA urges WC teams to focus on football not politics
FIFA urges WC teams to focus on football not politics
Elections Are MUST For Democracy
Elections Are MUST For Democracy
'Arif Mohammad Khan is crossing the limits now'
'Arif Mohammad Khan is crossing the limits now'
At Farah's Pajama Party With Shilpa, Tabu
At Farah's Pajama Party With Shilpa, Tabu
Jolt to Cong as 26 leaders join BJP ahead of HP polls
Jolt to Cong as 26 leaders join BJP ahead of HP polls

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Europa League: Barca face Man U in blockbuster play-offs

Europa League: Barca face Man U in blockbuster play-offs

FIFA World Cup: Firmino left out of Brazil squad

FIFA World Cup: Firmino left out of Brazil squad

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances