Federer twins, Jimmy Fallon, Queen Latifah Add Glamour To US Open

It was a starry, starry night at Flushing Meadows during the US Open late night matches in New York on Monday.
There was a touch of glamour on Day 2 of the US Open on Monday as eighth seed Ben Shelton recovered from a first-set stumble to defeat Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 1-6, 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2.
While seeking to become the first American man to win the US Open title since 2003, a slew of celebrities was in the house as he rallied past his opponent.
Roger Federer's twin daughters Myla Rose and Charlene Riva were spotted in the stands with Australian tennis player Cruz Hewitt.
Also giving Shelton moral support was his lady love, footballer Trinity Rodman who was all smiles after the win.
Late night show host and comedian Jimmy Fallon was also seen in the stands, probably providing comic relief after Shelton's challenging win.
Later on Monday night, actress and singer Queen Latifah was spotted at Noami Osaka's opening round match, as the two-time champion battled past Russia's Anastasia Zakharova.