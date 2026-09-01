Federer twins, Jimmy Fallon, Queen Latifah Add Glamour To US Open

It was a starry, starry night at Flushing Meadows during the US Open late night matches in New York on Monday.

IMAGE: Daughters of Roger Federer, Myla Rose Federer and Charlene Riva Federer are spotted in the stands with Australian tennis player Cruz Hewitt after Ben Shelton's first round match against Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

There was a touch of glamour on Day 2 of the US Open on Monday as eighth seed Ben Shelton recovered from a first-set stumble to defeat Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 1-6, 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2.

While seeking to become the first American man to win the US Open title since 2003, a slew of celebrities was in the house as he rallied past his opponent.

Roger Federer's twin daughters Myla Rose and Charlene Riva were spotted in the stands with Australian tennis player Cruz Hewitt.

IMAGE: Trinity Rodman, footballer and girlfriend of Ben Shelton celebrates his first round win. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Also giving Shelton moral support was his lady love, footballer Trinity Rodman who was all smiles after the win.

IMAGE: Comedian and television host Jimmy Fallon in the stands during the first round match between Ben Shelton and Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Late night show host and comedian Jimmy Fallon was also seen in the stands, probably providing comic relief after Shelton's challenging win.

IMAGE: Singer and actress Queen Latifah in the stands during during the first round match between Japan's Naomi Osaka and Russia's Anastasia Zakharova. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Later on Monday night, actress and singer Queen Latifah was spotted at Noami Osaka's opening round match, as the two-time champion battled past Russia's Anastasia Zakharova.