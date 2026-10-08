Andreeva survives Alexandrova test to face Bartunkova in China Open semifinal

Mirra Andreeva survived Ekaterina Alexandrova in two tight tiebreaks to reach her first China Open semifinal, where rising Czech star Nikola Bartunkova awaits after crushing Karolina Muchova in Beijing showdown.

IMAGE: Mirra Andreeva celebrates winning her China Open quarterfinal match against fellow Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova in Beijing on Thursday. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Key Points KMirra Andreeva defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6(4), 7-6(3) to reach her first China Open semifinal.

Andreeva twice held commanding positions before Alexandrova fought back, but the teenager stayed composed in both tiebreaks.

Nikola Bartunkova crushed seventh seed Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-0 in 67 minutes to reach her first WTA 1000 semifinal.

Bartunkova, fresh from stunning Aryna Sabalenka, will face Andreeva in a highly anticipated young-guns showdown in Beijing.

Russian fourth seed Mirra Andreeva overcame compatriot Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6(4), 7-6(3) on Thursday to reach the China Open semifinals where she will face Czech Nikola Bartunkova in a young-guns showdown at the WTA 1000 event in Beijing.

French Open champion Andreeva, 19, broke 19th seed Alexandrova to move 2-0 ahead before falling 5-3 behind in a fluctuating opening set as both players struggled to hold serve.

Andreeva Keeps Nerve Under Pressure

IMAGE: Mirra Andreeva squandered a 5-2 lead in the second set but regained control in the tiebreak to seal a hard-fought victory. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

The teenager, however, recovered to edge the tiebreak.

Andreeva seemed firmly on course for victory in the second, leading 4-1 and serving for the match at 5-3 before Alexandrova, 31, staged a late fightback to force another tiebreak.

Andreeva took control of the tiebreak with a forehand winner for a 3-2 lead and won five of the final six points to seal victory and reach her first Beijing semifinal.

IMAGE: Mirra Andreeva embraces Ekaterina Alexandrova after the match. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

"Even when I had an advantage in the second set leading 5-2, I felt like she was still pressuring me," Andreeva said in her post-match interview.

"I felt like she was playing better and I did not take my chances. I could have played more aggressive.

"But what a match this was. I'm super happy with how it went. She played unbelievable today, and I'm very happy to get my very first win against her."

Bartunkova Crushes Muchova

IMAGE: Czech Republic's Nikola Bartunkova celebrates her win over compatriot Karolina Muchova. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Earlier on Thursday, 26th seed Bartunkova reached her first WTA 1000 semifinal with a dominant 6-3, 6-0 victory over fellow Czech and seventh seed Karolina Muchova in 67 minutes.

Bartunkova, 20, controlled the contest from start to finish, winning five consecutive games to begin the match and the final seven games to complete the rout of Wimbledon runner-up Muchova, who is 10 years her senior.

"I follow her (Muchova) a lot," Bartunkova said. "I have also similar style like her - playing lot of drop shots, volleys."

Bartunkova continued her impressive run in Beijing after stunning four-times Grand Slam champion Aryna Sabalenka in the last 32.

Bartunkova will make her top 30 debut after the tournament.

"For sure (I did not expect it) before this tournament," Bartunkova told a press conference. "I played lot of practices with top players - (Iga) Swiatek, (Coco) Gauff and others. Maybe it helps a little bit. It was one week before the tournament.

"I tried to play a lot of practices, lot of matches. I think that was the reason I had good preparation for this tournament. I had confidence. But honestly I didn't expect these results."