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Trio Takes Early Lead At Phoenix Invitational 2026 Hyderabad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk November 11, 2026 18:21 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Golf stars Gaganjeet Bhullar, Sachin Baisoya, and Arjun Prasad have taken an early lead at the Phoenix Invitational 2026 Hyderabad, showcasing impressive performances in the opening round at Vooty Golf County.

Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points

  • Gaganjeet Bhullar, Sachin Baisoya, and Arjun Prasad shared the opening-round lead at the Phoenix Invitational 2026 Hyderabad on Wednesday.
  • The leading trio each carded six-under-par 66s at the Vooty Golf County.
  • Bhullar, an 11-time Asian Tour champion, achieved his score despite playing the course for the first time without a practice round.
  • Baisoya made a strong start with an eagle and six birdies, while Prasad secured eight birdies.
  • Thirteen players are within two shots of the leaders, setting up a competitive second round.

Gaganjeet Bhullar, Sachin Baisoya and Arjun Prasad shared the opening-round lead with six-under-par 66s at the Phoenix Invitational 2026 Hyderabad at the Vooty Golf County on Wednesday.

The leading trio held a one-shot advantage over four players tied for fourth place at five-under 67, while six others were another shot behind at 68.

 

Top Performances In Opening Round

Bhullar, a six-time winner on the AM Green IGPL Tour and 11-time Asian Tour champion, carded nine birdies and three bogeys despite playing the course for the first time without a practice round.

"I had never played this course but then I had also never played the East Point GC last week. Maybe experience helps," Bhullar said.

Baisoya also produced an impressive round, highlighted by an eagle and six birdies against two bogeys. He made a flying start, reaching five-under through his first five holes, including a chip-in eagle on the fifth.

Prasad, who has already won on his second appearance on the IGPL Tour, completed the leading trio with eight birdies and two bogeys. He turned at one-under before making a strong charge on the back nine, including three successive birdies from the 14th to the 16th.

Shat Mishra, Harshjeet Sethie, Ravi Kumar and teenage golfer Danish Verma were tied fourth at five-under 67.

Aryan Roopa Anand, Veer Ganapathy, Tushar Pannu, Shiv Kapur, M Dharma and Sawai Hamendra Singh Bhati shared the next spot at four-under 68. With 13 players within two shots of the leaders, the tournament is poised for a closely contested second round.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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