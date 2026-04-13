Sachin Baisoya Leads Phoenix Hyderabad to Victory at IGPL Invitational in Mauritius

Sachin Baisoya propelled Phoenix Hyderabad to victory in the team event at the IGPL Invitational 2026 Mauritius, also claiming the individual stroke play title in a dominant performance.

Photograph: Leander Paes/Instagram

Key Points Phoenix Hyderabad, led by Sachin Baisoya, won the team event at the IGPL Invitational 2026 Mauritius.

Sachin Baisoya also secured the individual stroke play title at the IGPL Invitational.

Phoenix Hyderabad finished at 14-under, narrowly defeating Atri, who finished at 13-under.

The IGPL Invitational incorporates a team competition into a stroke play format, with points contributing to an end-of-season team championship.

Phoenix Hyderabad, led by Sachin Baisoya, grabbed honours in the team event at the IGPL Invitational 2026 Mauritius hosted by Leander Paes here.

The 30-year-old Baisoya, who carded 67-71-67 on the three days, carried his team to the top spot ahead of Mumbai's Atri and RVR Delhi.

The individual stroke play honours went to Phoenix star Baisoya while teenaged Veer Ganapathy, who played for GolfKonnect Bangalore, was second.

Phoenix finished at 14-under for the three days, edging past Atri, who finished at 13-under. RVR Delhi aggregated 12-under.

In terms of points, Phoenix earned 100 points, while Atri earned 90 and RVR got 80. The points at IGPL Invitational will be totalled at the end of the season to crown the team champions. Each of the AM Green IGPL events will have the team element.

The Phoenix quartet included Baisoya, Raghav Chugh, Ranjit Singh and Arjun Bhati, while the Atri team members were Olympian Udayan Mane, the prolific Aman Raj, Aadil Bedi and Tushar Pannu. RVR Delhi comprised Shiv Kapur, Chiragh Kumar, Aryan Roopa Anand and Gaurav Ghei.

This is the first time a team competition has been incorporated into a stroke play competition as 40 players were picked by different teams at an auction held earlier in the month.