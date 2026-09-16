Philippines' World No 18 Eala To Play At Asian Games Despite China Open Clash

Alexandra Eala is set to represent the Philippines at the Asian Games, despite a scheduling conflict with the mandatory WTA China Open, prompting an exemption request from the Philippines Tennis Association.

IMAGE: Philippines' World No 18 Alexandra Eala is the highest-ranked player in the women's singles draw at the Asian Games. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Key Points Alexandra Eala seeks WTA exemption to play Asian Games, clashing with the mandatory China Open.

The Philippines Tennis Association (PHILTA) has formally requested the exemption for Eala from the WTA.

Skipping a mandatory WTA 1000 event without an official exemption can lead to ranking penalties and fines.

Eala, a fan-favourite and highest-ranked player at the Asian Games, is committed to representing the Philippines.

The Philippines Tennis Association (PHILTA) has filed a request with the WTA on behalf of Alexandra Eala, requesting an exemption from the mandatory China Open so that the world number 18 can represent her country at the Asian Games.

Eala, who has become a fan-favourite with wins over some of the biggest names on the circuit including Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff, is the highest-ranked player in the women's singles draw at the Asian Games, which begin on Saturday and conclude on October 4.

However, the Aichi-Nagoya Games schedule overlaps with the mandatory WTA 1000 tournament China Open, which starts in Beijing on September 30.

Eala Faces Fine For Skipping China Open

Skipping a mandatory WTA 1000 competition without an official exemption results in a ranking penalty, and may attract fines.

"We have formally requested an exemption and we respect the WTA’s process. At the same time, Alex has made her decision to represent the Philippines at the Asian Games, and we fully support her," PHILTA Secretary General John Rey Tiangco said in a statement to media on Tuesday.

Reuters has reached out to the WTA for a comment.

Earlier this week, Indonesian Janice Tjen withdrew from the Asian Games as she was unable to secure an exemption from participating in the China Open.

Eala, however, will compete at the Asian Games regardless of the WTA's decision, Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham Tolentino said in a statement.

"The WTA has its rules and breaking the rules has penalties. But Alex will be in Nagoya, for flag and country," he added.