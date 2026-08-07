Srinagar's Royal Springs Golf Course: World's Most Beautiful Golf Course

The Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar has been declared a global golf paradise by the PGTI Commissioner, with plans to make it an annual tournament host and a premier golf destination in India.

IMAGE: The Professional Golf Tour of India wants to make the PGTI's 72 The League tournament in Srinagar an annual event. Photograph: Royal Springs Golf Course/Instagram

Key Points Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar is hailed as the world's most stunning and spectacular by PGTI Commissioner Amrit Mathur.

PGTI aims to establish the tournament as an annual event in Srinagar, promoting the city as a key golf destination in India.

Plans include developing golf academies and coaching for youngsters in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir government.

The Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC) in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital is a paradise of golf, and there is no golf course in the world as stunning, beautiful, and spectacular, Commissioner, PGTI's 72 The League, Amrit Mathur, said on Friday.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) tournament at the Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC) in Srinagar, Mathur said the PGTI wants to make the tournament an annual event in Srinagar.

Srinagar: A Future Golf Destination

"The Royal Springs Golf Course is a paradise. It is a paradise of golf. There is no golf course in the world as stunning, beautiful, and spectacular as this," he said.

He said the PGTI wants to make the tournament an annual event here, and also to make Srinagar a golf destination in India.

"Along with this event, development activities related to golf, such as golf academies and coaching for youngsters, will take place. We will be engaged with the Jammu and Kashmir government to take these things forward. We want golf to grow, youngsters to play, and Srinagar and Jammu and Kashmir to grow together with India," he said.

PGTI's Commitment To J&K Golf

Mathur expressed gratitude to the J-K government and its tourism department.

"PGTI is very happy that this tour and the first event of this season, 2026, was in Srinagar. I want to thank all the players, the media for their support, and the course authority for providing fantastic conditions to the players. That is essential for the good performance of players, and we are all thankful that the course was in such fantastic condition, and that is why there was such good quality of golf played," he added.

He said 132 players, including foreigners, played in the tournament.

"I want to thank the foreign players who came here. I am sure they enjoyed the hospitality, warmth, and friendly nature of the people here," the commissioner said.