PGTI Launches Major Player Support Programme For International Golf Aspirations

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) has launched a significant player support programme, offering financial aid and enhanced international pathways to its top 30 golfers, aiming to propel Indian talent onto global circuits like the DP World Tour and Asian Tour.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Dev/Instagram

Key Points The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) on Friday announced a player support programme for its top 30 golfers.

Top players will receive up to Rs 3 lakh for overseas qualifying schools and Rs 10 lakh if they secure qualification for international tours.

The initiative aims to ease financial burdens and help Indian professionals earn tour cards on circuits like the DP World Tour, Japan Golf Tour, and Asian Tour.

PGTI is also working to host Asian Development Tour events next year and increase co-sanctioned tournaments.

The organisation plans to expand golf in tier-two and tier-three cities and increase domestic prize money and tournaments.

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) on Friday announced a player support programme under which its top 30 players on the Order of Merit will receive up to Rs 3 lakh each to cover expenses for overseas qualifying schools and Rs 10 lakh for those who secure qualification.

The initiative aims to ease the financial burden on Indian professionals seeking to earn tour cards on international circuits, including the DP World Tour, Japan Golf Tour and Asian Tour.

Boosting International Opportunities

PGTI president Kapil Dev said the organisation would make every effort to provide Indian golfers with greater opportunities to compete internationally.

"We will do everything in our power to enable our players to get maximum playing opportunities on the international stage," he said.

PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl Johl said the traditional pathway for Indian golfers to reach the DP World Tour was through the Asian Tour, but changes in the golf ecosystem in recent years had made the transition more difficult.

"Now that we are once again aligning with the Asian Tour, there will be a stronger international pathway for our players," he said.

Expanding Golf's Reach

The PGTI is also working towards hosting Asian Development Tour events next year and is hopeful of staging Asian Tour events, besides increasing the number of co-sanctioned tournaments that offer world-ranking points and opportunities to improve prospects of Olympic qualification.

The organisation is also exploring ways to improve access to practice facilities, expand the game in tier-two and tier-three cities through the NexGen Series, and increase prize money and the number of tournaments on the domestic calendar.