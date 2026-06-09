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Top Golfers Hovland And Fox Join DP World India Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 09, 2026 14:56 IST

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PGA Tour stars Viktor Hovland and Ryan Fox are set to electrify the second DP World India Championship at the Delhi Golf Club this October, joining an elite field for the USD four million golf tournament.

Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Key Points

  • PGA Tour winners Viktor Hovland and Ryan Fox are confirmed to play in the second DP World India Championship.
  • The prestigious golf tournament will take place at the Delhi Golf Club from October 15 to 18, featuring a USD four million prize fund.
  • Hovland returns for his second appearance, while Fox will make his professional debut in India, joining an elite field including Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.
  • The event is a crucial part of the DP World Tour's 'Back 9' phase of the Race to Dubai.

PGA Tour winners Viktor Hovland and Ryan Fox will join the elite field for the second DP World India Championship here from October 15 to 18 this year, the event organisers said on Tuesday.

Some of the best players in the world will once again tee up at the Delhi Golf Club for the USD four million event.

 

Star Golfers Join Elite Field

Hovland and Fox join a trio of European Ryder Cup stars in defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, back-to-back Masters winner Rory McIlroy and Major champion Justin Rose.

Hovland returns for his second appearance at the DP World India Championship, after finishing tied sixth on his debut last October.

The 28-year-old was the first player from Norway to win on both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, and the three-time Ryder Cup player was part of Europe's historic back-to-back wins in Rome in 2023 and New York last September.

"I really enjoyed the experience at the DP World India Championship last year. We had a lot of fun both on and off the golf course, and the welcome we received everywhere we went was incredible, so I can't wait to get back to Delhi in October," he stated in a press release.

Debut For Ryan Fox In India

Four-time DP World Tour winner Fox will be making his professional debut in India when he tees up at the Delhi Golf Club this year. The New Zealander, who won twice on the PGA Tour in 2025, is defending his RBC Canadian Open title this week.

"I'm excited to play in India for the first time, and especially after hearing such great things about the DP World India Championship. It sounds like a fantastic event, played on an interesting, historic course, and I'm looking forward to everything about the week," he said.

The DP World India Championship features the largest prize fund ever offered for a DP World Tour event in India and will once again take its place as part of the crucial Back 9 phase of the Race to Dubai.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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