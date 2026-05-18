PGA Champ Aaron Rai's Secret Weapon: Wife Gaurika Bishnoi

Aaron Rai's historic PGA Championship victory was significantly influenced by his wife Gaurika Bishnoi, whose support and advice proved invaluable to his success on the golf course.

IMAGE: Aaron Rai reacts with his wife Gaurika Bishnoi on the 18th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship tournament. Photograph: James Lang-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points Aaron Rai wins PGA Championship, crediting wife Gaurika Bishnoi's support.

Gaurika Bishnoi, an Indian professional golfer, provides invaluable advice and support to Aaron.

Aaron is the first golfer of Indian origin to win the PGA Championship.

England's Aaron Rai produced the defining performance of his career on Sunday, May 17, 2026, winning the PGA Championship at the Aronimink Golf Club by three shots over LIV Golf's Jon Rahm and Alex Smalley to claim his first major title.

But as the 31 year old stood at the centre of a life-changing moment, much of the story was quietly anchored by someone watching closely from the sidelines -- his wife, Indian professional golfer Gaurika Bishnoi.

Rai's victory carried rare historical weight. He became the first Englishman in more than a century to win the PGA Championship and also the first golfer of Indian origin to lift the Wanamaker Trophy.

His father is of Indian heritage, while his mother also of Indian origin has Kenyan roots and Rai has often spoken about how naturally he identifies with all three parts of his background.

'I'm very proud to be from England. That's where I grew up. That's where a lot of my family still live,' Rai said after his win.

'I'm very proud of India and Kenya as well. My mom still spends a lot of time in Kenya. Both of my sets of grandparents from my mom and dad's side were from India.'

The Impact of Gaurika Bishnoi on Rai's Performance

On the course, Rai stayed composed through the final stretch, producing four back-nine birdies and rolling in a stunning 68-foot putt on the 17th that effectively sealed the title.

Off it, Bishnoi was there through every swing, every pause, every moment of tension.

Their story, though still relatively private, has slowly become one of golf's more quietly compelling partnerships. Bishnoi, 27, from Gurugram, turned professional in 2016 and built her career on the Indian circuit before competing on the Ladies European Tour.

The couple wed in London in July 2025 after connecting through their shared lives in professional golf.

A Partnership Forged in Golf

During the 2025 Masters Par 3 Contest, Bishnoi caddied for her husband and quickly became a talking point among fans. Months later, Rai returned the gesture by carrying her bag at a Ladies European Tour event. When they are not competing, they are said to train together in Florida, where they are based.

Bishnoi rarely steps into the spotlight, but during Rai's PGA Championship week, a simple Instagram post captured her pride after he was photographed signing a baby's onesie, 'Married a rockstar'.

Rai's Acknowledgement of His Wife's Support

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PGA Championship (@pgachampionship)

After his win, Rai didn't hide how central Bishnoi has been to his journey.

'She has been incredible,' he said. 'I wouldn't be here without her, both as a companion, as a friend, as someone I'm sharing my life with, but also as a real support system for my game.'

'Her mindset, her advice, her thoughts, whether it's technique or the way I'm holding myself, is absolutely invaluable.'

One moment, in particular, stayed with him -- a conversation in a car ride back to the hotel before the final round.

But on the biggest day of his career, those words kept coming back to him when it mattered most.

This web site may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.