Petra Kvitova bids tearful goodbye after US Open loss

IMAGE: Petra Kvitova returned to competition earlier this season following a 17-month maternity break and announced ahead of Wimbledon that she would call time on her career at the end of the year's final major in New York. Photograph: US Open/X

Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova bade an emotional farewell to professional tennis on Monday after her first-round defeat at the U.S. Open, saying she was most proud of her resilience and major triumphs during a memorable two-decade career.

The 35-year-old Czech returned to competition earlier this season following a 17-month maternity break and announced ahead of Wimbledon that she would call time on her career at the end of the year's final major in New York.

Kvitova won 31 titles - including Wimbledon crowns in 2011 and 2014 - reaching a highest ranking of number two in the world but will also be remembered for her brave return to tennis after a serious hand injury sustained during a home robbery in 2016.

She was beaten 6-1 6-0 in her final match by Frenchwoman Diane Parry on Grandstand before shedding tears during an on-court ceremony to honour her.

"I think I would be proudest of many things, especially the mental side. All the seasons, pretty long seasons. I was okay to handle it even with some injuries and sickness," Kvitova told reporters later.

"I'm very proud of how I handled the pressure, how many times I have been in the top 10. It was special. I was never world number one but those two Grand Slam wins are above the world number one ranking.

"That's how I'm going to take it, especially the Wimbledon ones. I'm proud of many things."

Kvitova said she briefly contemplated skipping the U.S. Open after being laid low by COVID three weeks ago but was determined to end her career on her own terms.

"I wanted to be playing here, to finish the season in a Grand Slam and not because the COVID caught me," she added.

"I'm very glad (I did)."