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PETA wants Crystal Palace to set Phoenix free, says stadiums are no place for birds

October 22, 2026 17:09 IST 3 Minutes Read
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PETA has urged Crystal Palace to retire bald eagle mascot Phoenix, citing animal welfare concerns, stadium-related stress and safety risks, while calling for an end to live animal mascots.

Crystal-Palace-Eagle-mascot

IMAGE: Crystal Palace's mascot American Bald Eagle Phoenix is seen outside the stadium before an English Premier League fixture. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Key Points

  • Animal rights group PETA has urged Crystal Palace to retire its bald eagle mascot, Phoenix, citing concerns over animal welfare and potential risks to birds and spectators.
  • Phoenix made her official debut in August 2024, succeeding long-serving mascot Kayla, who died in 2020, as the club continued its Eagles tradition.
  • PETA warned that noisy stadiums can frighten and disorient birds, while using eagles for entertainment may restrict natural behaviour and cause stress.

Animal rights group PETA has urged Crystal Palace to retire its American bald eagle mascot, Phoenix, saying football stadiums are unsuitable environments that can distress birds and potentially put them and spectators at risk.

Palace, known as the Eagles since 1973, introduced a live eagle as a matchday mascot in 2010.

Phoenix made her official debut in August 2024 at four months old, succeeding long-serving mascot Kayla, who died in 2020.

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'Birds Face Stress and Safety Risks'

In a letter to Palace CEO Sharon Lacey, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals cited incidents involving birds at sporting events, including one in which a Charlton Athletic fan was found guilty of attempting to punch Kayla at a 2015 League Cup match.

"A bright stadium filled with boisterous fans is no place for animals. Under such conditions, birds easily become frightened, disoriented, and panicked - placing themselves and others at risk...," PETA wrote.

"When eagles are used for displays and entertainment, they are denied the opportunity to engage in their natural behaviour, resulting in frustration and stress. Wildlife doesn't belong in a football stadium...

"Bald eagles are widely recognised as symbols of freedom. They deserve better than to be used as an entertainment 'prop' to amuse The Eagles' fans.

"PETA urges Crystal Palace FC to protect animals by retiring Phoenix and committing never to use a live animal mascot again."

Palace has not responded to a Reuters request for comment.

PETA said no other UK football club still uses a live animal mascot.

Some other European clubs have used live eagle mascots, including Portuguese side Benfica and Italian club Lazio.

Source: REUTERS
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