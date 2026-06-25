Mexico stay perfect and bounce Czechs out of World Cup

IMAGE: Mateo Chavez scores Mexico's first goal against Czech Republic during the FIFA World Cup Group A match at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, on Wednesday. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters

Key Points Mexico outclassed Czech Republic to complete a third straight victory.

Mexico's booked a knockout clash against a third-placed side from Group C, E, F, H or I in Mexico City on June 30.

Mexico finished a group stage with a perfect record with three wins from three games for the first time.

Mexico continued their perfect start to the World Cup with a 3-0 romp against the Czech Republic on Wednesday, finishing their group-stage campaign with a flourish and killing off their tame opponents' hopes of making the knockouts.



The co-hosts had already booked their spot in the last 32 as Group A winners but they kept their foot firmly on the throttle to complete a third straight victory that left the Czechs bottom of the standings and out of the tournament.

IMAGE: Mexico's Israel Reyes attempts an overhead kick. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

The game looked to be drifting towards a stalemate before Mexico exploded in the second half, with Mateo Chavez opening the scoring before Julian Quinones grabbed his second of the tournament and Alvaro Fidalgo dealt the final blow.

Mexico to play Round of 32 clash at home

IMAGE: Julian Quinones scores Mexico's second goal. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Mexico's reward for a faultless qualifying performance will be a knockout clash against a third-placed side from Group C, E, F, H or I with the match once again taking place in front of their fervent support in Mexico City on June 30.



With progress safely assured, Mexico made a host of changes with striker Raul Jimenez among those dropping to the bench while 17-year-old prodigy Gilberto Mora, whose every touch was loudly appreciated by the crowd, was given a start in midfield.



With their fate riding on the outcome, the Czechs were predictably more eager in the opening exchanges, with Denis Visinsky snatching at an early effort and dragging the ball wide from 10 metres when space opened up in front of him.

Mateo Chavez Gives Mexico Lead

IMAGE: Mexico finished a group stage with a perfect record -- three wins from three games -- for the first time. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters

It took 35 minutes for Mexico to conjure a shot on goal and when they did it was a rather improbable overhead kick from centre back Israel Reyes that drifted harmlessly wide.



The game had all the hallmarks of a goalless stalemate before Mexico sparked into life and found the breakthrough to bring the Azteca Stadium to its feet after 55 minutes.

IMAGE: Mexico players warm up before the start of the second half. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters

Luis Romo emerged with the ball in midfield and slipped a pass through to full back Mateo Chavez who skipped past one challenge and bore down on goal before calmly opening his body up to sidefoot his finish past goalkeeper Matej Kovar.



The second goal six minutes later had Mora's fingerprints all over it as the youngster dribbled deep into Czech territory before playing a delightful ball through to Jorge Sanchez.

Guillermo Ochoa Features In Sixth World Cup

IMAGE: Mexico players throw goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa in the air to celebrate him featuring in his sixth World Cup. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

He bundled his attempted finish over the keeper and after a brief scramble Quinones followed up to poke the ball home.



While the Azteca crowd needed little encouragement to turn up the decibels, the loudest cheer of the night was reserved for a late substitute appearance from 40-year-old keeper Guillermo Ochoa earning his 154th cap at his sixth World Cup.



Mexico's third goal arrived deep in stoppage time when Fidalgo blasted the ball into the top corner from 18 metres to complete a resounding win and another impressive display.