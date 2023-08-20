People listen to me, talk to me because of hockey: Rani Rampal

IMAGE: With her playing days all but over, Rani Rampal said the sport gave her an identity and she would continue to contribute in any role possible. Photographs: Kind courtesy Rani Rampal/Instagram

Her days of scorching the astro-turf might be over but legendary former India captain Rani Rampal has absolutely "no regrets" as she believes in making most of whatever opportunities that come her way.

Rani has been India's most decorated women's hockey player, having led the country to its best-ever finish at the Olympics -- a fourth place at Tokyo Games in 2021.

Besides, she was bestowed with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2020 and also received the Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian award, in the same year.

"I don't have any regrets now, I know I did my work and still I am doing. In life if one door closes for you, God opens up another one. You can't get stuck in life. I have realised there are plenty of people to pull you down in life but you have to raise yourself," Rani said PTI in an exclusive interview as she gears up for her new role as coach of India U-17 girls' team.

"Hockey gave me an identity, people listen to me, talk to me because of hockey. So I just want to work for hockey in any capacity, you can play, mentor young kids, you can teach. Nobody can snatch my passion for hockey," the star centre-forward added.

But Rani's journey has been a roller coaster one as she overcame many adversities to create her own identity in Indian hockey circuit.

IMAGE: The former Indian skipper led the team to its best-even finish in the Olympics. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

"The journey has been good but with a lot of struggles. There were very good moments in this journey and learnt a lot as well. It's all about working hard and giving your best and rest leave it to the Almighty," she said.

"I started playing hockey at the age of 7. I am talking about 22 years back then. That time in Haryana, girls taking up sport was still a taboo but it has drastically changed now. Now parents encourage girls to play sports in Haryana.

"When I told my parents for the first time that I want to play hockey, they said you can't, what will people think about, girls don't play sports," she said.

Rani, however, credits her father and coach Baldev Singh for standing strong behind her and supporting in her journey.

"All my relatives objected against, saying she will have to wear shorts, skirts and that will spoil the name of the family. At that time, my father supported me but said don't do anything which will let us down. It took years for me to instil that trust in them that I can achieve something.

"Besides my coach Baldev sir's contribution is immense in what I am today," she said.

Hockey has given her name, fame and she now leads a financially secure life having seen immense poverty during her childhood years.

"I have seen a lot of poverty but hockey changed my and my parents' life."

Asked why she chose hockey and not any other sport, Rani replied: "There was only sport from where felt I belonged. So I didn't know about anything. I just focussed on playing hockey. Hockey was very famous in Shahbad (Haryana) because India's best hockey academy was there. More than 70 girls represented India from that academy.

"There was a culture of hockey in Shahbad.”