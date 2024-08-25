News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'People ask me what else is there to win?': Novak Djokovic

'People ask me what else is there to win?': Novak Djokovic

August 25, 2024 10:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic is aiming to become the first US Open champion to successfully defend his title since Swiss great Roger Federer in 2008. Photographs: Reuters

Novak Djokovic said he remains eager to continue making history as he begins his US Open title defence only three weeks after winning a coveted gold medal at the Paris Games to cement his status as the greatest tennis player in history.

Djokovic aims to win a record 25th Grand Slam and become the first US Open champion to successfully defend his title since Swiss great Roger Federer in 2008.

The 37-year-old said he was looking forward to playing his first match of the tournament on Monday against Radu Albot under the lights of the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

 

"The goal is always for me to try to go all the way to the finals and fight for the trophy. That kind of mindset is no different for me this year," Djokovic told a news conference on Saturday.

"People ask me 'now that you have won everything with the golden medal, what else is there to win?' I still feel the drive. I still have the competitive spirit. I still want to make more history and enjoy myself on the tour.

"The US Open holds the biggest tennis court in the world. Night sessions here are very famous. I'm going to play my first match on Monday night, I can't wait to be under the lights. The noise, the energy of the stadium is just different. I look forward to it."

Other than his Paris Games triumph, Djokovic has claimed no other titles in 2024, losing to younger players such as Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open semi-finals and Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.

The last time Djokovic played all four majors in a season without winning one was 14 years ago. Yet the Serb looked like he was in fine form at the Olympics, beating French Open champion Alcaraz in the final.

Djokovic claims to be motivated to keep pushing himself forward through his rivalries with younger players.

"These kind of rivalries that I have with Jannik and Carlos are the kind of matchups that still bring that joy of competition to me and inspire me to really push myself to perfect the game," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Keychain charm brings Olympic luck for Swapnil
Keychain charm brings Olympic luck for Swapnil
'Neeraj Chopra will throw 93m in one or two years'
'Neeraj Chopra will throw 93m in one or two years'
Sinner fires trainer, physio amid doping row
Sinner fires trainer, physio amid doping row
Actor Siddique quits AMMA over sexual assault charge
Actor Siddique quits AMMA over sexual assault charge
Alcaraz says fit for US Open after injury scare
Alcaraz says fit for US Open after injury scare
No Dalit, Adivasi in Miss India list: Rahul Gandhi
No Dalit, Adivasi in Miss India list: Rahul Gandhi
Sunita Williams to remain in space till...: NASA
Sunita Williams to remain in space till...: NASA

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

West Ham players' act of kindness wins hearts

West Ham players' act of kindness wins hearts

Lewandowski's magic saves the day for Barca

Lewandowski's magic saves the day for Barca

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances