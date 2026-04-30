Penalties shared as Atletico, Arsenal draw Champions League semis first leg

Atletico Madrid and Arsenal battled to a 1-1 draw in their Champions League semi-final first leg, with penalties from Julian Alvarez and Viktor Gyokeres setting up a tense second leg.

IMAGE: Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya thwarts Atletico Madrid's Ademola Lookman during the Champions League semi-final first leg at Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Key Points Atletico Madrid and Arsenal draw 1-1 in the Champions League semi-final first leg, both goals coming from penalties.

Viktor Gyokeres scored for Arsenal after David Hancko conceded a penalty.

Julian Alvarez equalised for Atletico Madrid after a Ben White handball.

Arsenal's late penalty award was overturned after a VAR review.

The Champions League semi-final tie remains finely balanced ahead of the second leg in London.

Atletico Madrid and Arsenal traded penalties on Wednesday as Julian Alvarez's second-half spot-kick cancelled out Viktor Gyokeres's first-half goal to earn the two sides a 1-1 draw in a Champions League semi-final first leg that simmered more than it sizzled.

After Tuesday's nine-goal thriller between Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich in the first semi-final in France, the Metropolitano was treated to a far more tactical affair, although the home crowd did their best to provide some early theatre by greeting the teams with an avalanche of toilet paper thrown from the stands on to the pitch.

Arsenal Take The Lead Through Gyokeres Penalty

IMAGE: Viktor Gyokeres fires the ball home from the penalty spot to put Arsenal ahead in the match. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

Atletico enjoyed more possession early on but handed Arsenal the lead in the 44th minute when Gyokeres was brought down by David Hancko inside the box. The Sweden striker struck the penalty firmly past Jan Oblak to send Arsenal in ahead at halftime.

Atletico equalised in the 56th minute after the VAR spotted a Ben White handball inside the box from Marcos Llorente's shot. Alvarez fired the resulting penalty into the top left corner beyond David Raya.

Antoine Griezmann rattled the crossbar a little later while Arsenal were awarded a late penalty that was overturned by the referee after a VAR review.

IMAGE: Viktor Gyokeres celebrates with his Arsenal teammates after scoring. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

"We gave it a go. We went behind early on from a penalty that I thought was a bit dubious. We had chances to win it but it will all be decided in the second leg. They defend very well and have some very quick players up front," Atletico captain Koke told Movistar Plus.

"We failed to finish off the game with the chances we had. We hope the match in London isn’t our last in the Champions League this season."

The winners after the May 5 return leg will face Paris St Germain or Bayern Munich in the final in Budapest on May 30, with PSG leading 5-4 from their first leg.

Arsenal, juggling the tie with their Premier League title race against Manchester City, fielded a weakened attack. Bukayo Saka was fit enough only for the bench after his recent return from an Achilles tendon problem and Eberechi Eze also started among the substitutes after being withdrawn early against Newcastle on Saturday, while Kai Havertz did not travel after picking up an injury in the same match.

Atletico's Early Pressure And Arsenal's Response

IMAGE: Julian Alvarez scores from the penalty spot to draw Atletico Madrid level. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Atletico began with bite, pressing high and snapping into challenges as Griezmann and Alvarez led the charge. Alvarez forced Raya into a fine one-handed save in the 14th minute with a fierce strike from the edge of the box.

Arsenal remained dangerous on the break and gradually grew into the match as Atletico dropped deeper and lost some of their early thrust, gifting Arsenal the opener shortly before halftime.

Trying to play out from the back, the hosts surrendered possession and Arsenal reacted sharply through Martin Zubimendi and Martin Odegaard, who looked for Gyokeres in the area. Hancko then brought down the Swede from behind, conceding a penalty that Gyokeres thundered past Oblak.

Diego Simeone's side responded after the break and nearly levelled three minutes after the restart when Alvarez curled a free kick from the edge of the box just past the right post.

IMAGE: Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring with Atletico Madrid teammates Koke and Matteo Ruggeri. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

The equaliser arrived in the 56th minute and led Mikel Arteta to send on Eze for Odegaard immediately afterwards, but Atletico kept pushing. Griezmann struck the crossbar in the 63rd minute, while Ademola Lookman wasted a big chance in the 74th, turning sharply in the box before shooting weakly at Raya.

Arsenal thought they had won another penalty when referee Danny Makkelie pointed to the spot after Hancko appeared to step on Eze, but he overturned the decision after a VAR review.

"In the first half I think we controlled the game quite well," said Gyokeres. "They started much better in the second half, maybe deserved to get a goal, and overall it was a tough game.

"At home with our fans it’ll be different for sure. We have to do our job and be at our best."