Pele's iconic 1958 World Cup final shirt sells for $4.9 million at auction

The iconic number 10 shirt worn by Brazilian football legend Pele during the 1958 World Cup final, where he led his team to victory, has fetched a staggering $4.9 million at a recent Sotheby's auction, setting a new record for his memorabilia.

IMAGE: Brazil's soccer legend Pele's FIFA World Cup 1958 final jersey at Sotheby’s auction house in New York City, U.S. July 1, 2026. Photograph: Jordan Tovin/Reuters

Key Points Pele's number 10 shirt from the 1958 World Cup final sold for $4.9 million at a Sotheby's auction, becoming his most valuable piece of memorabilia.

The shirt was worn by Pele, then 17, when Brazil defeated hosts Sweden 5-2 to secure their first world title.

This sale makes it the second-most expensive football shirt ever sold at auction, behind Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt from 1986.

Pele, who passed away in 2022, remains the youngest player to score in a World Cup final, having netted twice in the 1958 match.

The shirt worn by Brazil great Pele when he scored twice in the 1958 World Cup final has sold for $4.9 million at auction, becoming the most valuable piece of memorabilia linked to the football legend, Sotheby's said on Thursday.

Historic Sale at Sotheby's

The number 10 shirt, worn by the then 17-year-old as Brazil beat hosts Sweden 5-2 in Stockholm to win their first world title, attracted 10 bids from more than five bidders, the auction house said.

Second Most Expensive Football Shirt

The sale made it the second-most expensive football shirt sold at auction, behind the $9.3 million paid in 2022 for the shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored his "Hand of God" goal for Argentina against England at the 1986 World Cup.

Pele's Enduring Legacy

Pele, who died in 2022 aged 82, scored twice in the 1958 showpiece and remains the youngest player to score in a World Cup final. The shirt had previously sold at auction in 2004 for 70,505 pounds ($105,600), according to Sotheby's.