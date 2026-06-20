Pegula stuns World No 1 Sabalenka in Berlin

World number one Aryna Sabalenka faced a surprising defeat against American Jessica Pegula in the Berlin Open semi-finals, impacting her grass-court preparations for Wimbledon.
Key Points
- World number one Aryna Sabalenka lost to Jessica Pegula in the Berlin Open semi-finals.
- The defeat marks a setback for Sabalenka's grass-court preparations ahead of Wimbledon.
- Sabalenka, a multiple Grand Slam winner on hard courts, is still chasing her first Wimbledon title.
- Jessica Pegula, the 2024 Berlin champion, advances to the final.
World number one Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus suffered a shock defeat in her grass-court build-up to Wimbledon on Saturday, losing to American Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-0 in the Berlin Open semi-finals.
The 28-year-old, who exited the French Open in the quarter-finals to Russian Diana Shnaider, struggled to find her rhythm after a slow start, and Pegula took the opening set following an early break.
Sabalenka's Wimbledon Preparations Hit A Snag
After a rain delay, Sabalenka took the second-set tiebreak before Pegula reasserted control to race through the decider.
All four of the Belarusian's Grand Slam titles -- her most recent at the 2025 U.S. Open -- have come on hard courts, and she is still chasing a first Wimbledon crown after three semi-final runs. She lost this year's Australian Open final to Elena Rybakina in three sets, a year after finishing runner-up to American Madison Keys.
Pegula, the 2024 Berlin champion, will face either Czech Linda Noskova or the Philippines’ Alexandra Eala in Sunday’s final.