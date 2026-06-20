Pegula stuns World No 1 Sabalenka in Berlin

World number one Aryna Sabalenka faced a surprising defeat against American Jessica Pegula in the Berlin Open semi-finals, impacting her grass-court preparations for Wimbledon.

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka took the second-set tiebreak before Pegula reasserted control to race through the decider.. Photograph: Christopher Pike/Reuters

Key Points World number one Aryna Sabalenka lost to Jessica Pegula in the Berlin Open semi-finals.

The defeat marks a setback for Sabalenka's grass-court preparations ahead of Wimbledon.

Sabalenka, a multiple Grand Slam winner on hard courts, is still chasing her first Wimbledon title.

Jessica Pegula, the 2024 Berlin champion, advances to the final.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus suffered a shock defeat in her grass-court build-up to Wimbledon on Saturday, losing to American Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-0 in the Berlin Open semi-finals.

The 28-year-old, who exited the French Open in the quarter-finals to Russian Diana Shnaider, struggled to find her rhythm after a slow start, and Pegula took the opening set following an early break.

Sabalenka's Wimbledon Preparations Hit A Snag

After a rain delay, Sabalenka took the second-set tiebreak before Pegula reasserted control to race through the decider.

All four of the Belarusian's Grand Slam titles -- her most recent at the 2025 U.S. Open -- have come on hard courts, and she is still chasing a first Wimbledon crown after three semi-final runs. She lost this year's Australian Open final to Elena Rybakina in three sets, a year after finishing runner-up to American Madison Keys.

Pegula, the 2024 Berlin champion, will face either Czech Linda Noskova or the Philippines’ Alexandra Eala in Sunday’s final.