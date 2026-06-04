Para-Athlete Murder: PCI Demands CBI Probe

The Indian para-sports community is deeply shaken as PCI President Devendra Jhajharia calls for a CBI investigation into the tragic murder of national gold medallist para-athlete Chirag Tyagi, whose death in Ghaziabad has led to the detention of another athlete.

Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Key Points PCI President Devendra Jhajharia urged Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to seek a CBI probe into para-athlete Chirag Tyagi's murder.

Chirag Tyagi, a national gold medallist and Asian Games qualifier, was found shot dead in Ghaziabad on May 30.

Another para-athlete, Yash Khatik, has been detained, with police suggesting revenge as a motive after Tyagi's complaint led to Khatik's eligibility cancellation.

The Sports Ministry stated that law and order is a state subject, implying they cannot recommend a CBI probe.

Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) President Devendra Jhajharia has urged Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to seek a CBI probe into the murder of para-athlete Chirag Tyagi, saying the case has "deeply shaken" the country's para-sports community.

Tyagi was found dead near Sai Upvan in Ghaziabad on May 30. He was a resident of Basantpur Sethli village in Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, Tyagi, who was a national level gold medallist and had also qualified for this year's Asian Games, was shot dead and another para-athlete Yash Khatik, has been detained in connection with the case.

PCI President Calls For CBI Investigation

"I am writing to bring to your urgent attention the tragic murder of Para Athlete Chirag Tyagi, Class T12 (visually disable), from Uttar Pradesh State, whose untimely death has deeply shaken the para-sports community," Jhajharia wrote in his letter addressed to Mandaviya dated June 3.

"The circumstances surrounding his death raise serious concerns that merit an impartial and thorough investigation. Given the gravity of the matter and the need to ensure public confidence in the delivery of justice, the PCI respectfully requests your intervention to recommend a CBI investigation into the murder of Chirag Tyagi," the letter read.

Sports Ministry's Stance On State Subject

A sports ministry source, however, said law and order is a state subject and it is upto the Uttar Pradesh government to take a call on this matter.

"Law and order is a state subject. The Sports Ministry cannot make any such recommendation," a ministry source told PTI.

Police investigation revealed that Tyagi had lodged a complaint against Khatik during a document verification process. Following the complaint, Khatik's eligibility was cancelled, leading to resentment and a desire for revenge.

"A central agency inquiry will help establish the facts swiftly and transparently, and will send a strong message that the safety and dignity of our athletes are paramount," Jhajharia said.