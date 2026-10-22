Misconduct At Asian Para Games: Athlete Sent Back, Faces Life Ban

The Paralympic Committee of India has taken swift action, recalling an athlete from the ongoing Asian Para Games in Japan over alleged misconduct, signalling a firm stance on discipline and integrity within the contingent.

Key Points The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) on Thursday sent an athlete back from the Asian Para Games in Japan due to alleged misconduct.

The athlete faces "stringent" disciplinary action, including a possible lifetime ban, after the Games conclude on Saturday.

The PCI maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of sexual misconduct or behaviour that violates dignity and safety.

Workshops were conducted to sensitise the travelling contingent about expected behaviour and adherence to the code of conduct.

The Indian contingent's primary focus remains on supporting athletes to deliver their best performances and win medals.

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) on Thursday said an athlete has been sent back from the ongoing Asian Para Games in Japan for alleged misconduct and will face "stringent" action, including a possible life ban, after the conclusion of the mega-event at the end of this week.

Without naming the athlete or detailing the nature of his offence, the PCI said its primary focus right now is to support the contingent as it continues a strong run in the Games that will conclude on Saturday.

PCI's Zero-Tolerance Policy

The Paralympic Committee of India maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of sexual misconduct or behaviour that violates the dignity, safety and rights of others," it stated.

"In the present matter, the Chef de Mission (CDM) has recommended the strictest disciplinary action, including a lifetime ban against the athlete concerned. The athlete has been sent back to India from Japan.

"Further action will be taken by the competent authorities in accordance with the applicable rules and procedures after the conclusion of the Asian Para Games," it added.

Upholding Discipline And Integrity

The PCI said it conducted several workshops in the run up to the Games to sensitise the travelling contingent about expected behaviour, responsibilities and the importance of maintaining discipline and adhering to the prescribed code of conduct.

"...participation in international sporting events carries a responsibility to uphold the values of respect, integrity and accountability. Any alleged misconduct will be dealt with seriously, in accordance with the established disciplinary framework and principles of due process," the PCI stated.

"At this stage, the primary focus of the Indian contingent remains on supporting our athletes in delivering their best performances and continuing to win medals for the country.

"The Committee remains committed to ensuring that India's representation at the Games reflects not only sporting excellence but also discipline, dignity and responsible conduct," it added.