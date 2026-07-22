India's Ambitious Bid For 2029 World Abilitysport Games

India's Paralympic Committee and Cerebral Palsy Sports Federation are jointly pursuing a bid to host the 2029 World Abilitysport Games, aiming to bring a major international para-sport event to the country.

Key Points PCI and CPSFI sign MoU for India's 2029 World Abilitysport Games bid.

The Games aim to host over 1,500 athletes globally.

Chennai and Bhubaneshwar are potential host cities for the event.

The bid highlights India's significant growth in the Paralympic movement.

Event to feature Para Athletics, Swimming, Badminton, Fencing, CP Football, Table Tennis, Wheelchair Basketball.

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and the Cerebral Palsy Sports Federation of India (CPSFI) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly pursue the country's bid to host the 2029 World Abilitysport Games.

The proposed World Abilitysport Games are expected to bring together over 1,500 athletes, team officials, technical delegates, classifiers, and support personnel from member nations across the world.

Potential Host Cities And Event Details

The Games programme is expected to feature Para Athletics, Para Swimming, Para Badminton, Para Fencing, CP Football, Para Table Tennis, Para Wheelchair Basketball (3-a-side) disciplines.

As part of the bid process, Chennai and Bhubaneshwar are currently under consideration as potential host cities.

Discussions on infrastructure, accessibility, accommodation, transport, government support, and overall Games readiness will be done with the contenders before the final host city is recommended to World Abilitysport.

"The Paralympic movement in India has witnessed remarkable growth over the past decade. Hosting the 2029 World Abilitysport Games would be another significant milestone in this journey," said Devendra Jhajharia, President, Paralympic Committee of India.