How a Social Media Post Led Payal Nag to Para Archery Glory

Discover how a chance social media encounter propelled teenage quadruple amputee Payal Nag to a gold medal victory at the World Para Archery Series, showcasing her resilience and determination.

IMAGE: Photograph: ANI Photo/The Khel India X-Grab

Key Points Payal Nag, a teenage quadruple amputee, won a gold medal at the World Para Archery Series in Bangkok.

Nag's archery career began after a coach spotted her drawing on social media in 2023.

She overcame challenges in developing her archery devices and initially shot with her feet.

In the final, Nag defeated her idol and teammate, World No. 1 Sheetal Devi, by focusing on her own performance.

Nag aims to win a Paralympic gold medal for India and is currently training for the Para Asian Games.

A chance social media post set teenage quadruple amputee para archer Payal Nag on a path she had never imagined, and the young athlete has now turned that moment into a gold medal at the World Para Archery Series in Bangkok.

"I did not know anything about archery. I used to do drawing and someone posted it on Twitter. My coach saw it and brought me to the academy in 2023. That is how I started," Payal told PTI Videos, tracing her unlikely journey into the sport.

From there, the rise has been rapid but far from easy.

"There were a lot of difficulties in making my devices, so it took time to learn. I used to shoot with both my feet but that was not allowed. Even then, I continued and won medals," she said.

Triumph in Bangkok

What stood out in Bangkok was her composure in the final against her idol Sheetal Devi.

Payal produced a stunning upset to defeat her World No. 1 decorated teammate Sheetal and clinch gold, headlining India's dominant show at the World Archery Para Series in Bangkok where the country finished on top with an overwhelming seven gold.

"I did not think that she is my idol or my friend. If I had thought about all that on the competition ground, I would not have won the medal. I was only telling myself -- Payal, you have to give your best," she said.

"I just focused on performing the way I do in practice and not on who was in front of me. I gave my best and was able to win the gold medal for India."

Overcoming Obstacles and Future Goals

The world's first quadruple amputee para archer also spoke about overcoming social stigma after her accident.

"People said I would not be able to do anything, that my life was over. I turned my weakness into my strength. Today, the same people are watching me and that feels very good," Payal said.

Her focus has now already shifted to bigger goals.

"After returning from Bangkok, I went back to training the very next day. I have not even gone home because I am preparing for the Para Asian Games. We will definitely try to win a medal for the country. My dream is to win an Olympic (Paralympic) gold medal for India," she said.

She also credited the support system around the team for her success.

"Our coaches guide us like parents off the field and like strict trainers on it. During the final, I was just being told to relax and shoot the way I practise," she said.