Kabaddi Star Pawan Sehrawat Explains His 'High Flyer' Nickname

Discover how Indian kabaddi sensation Pawan Sehrawat earned his iconic 'High Flyer' nickname and his aspirations for the sport's future, including India's quest for Asian Games glory.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy SAI Media/Twitter

Key Points Pawan Sehrawat's 'High Flyer' nickname stems from his ability to perform six-foot acrobatic jumps over defenders during kabaddi raids.

Sehrawat is the most expensive player in PKL 2023 and holds the record for most raid points in a single match.

He expressed pride in being a flag bearer for India, highlighting its significance for kabaddi's future and Olympic aspirations.

India aims to defend its Asian Games gold medal, with Sehrawat emphasizing the sport's popularity and ease of understanding.

Sehrawat reflected on his unexpected journey to becoming a top kabaddi player through hard work and training.

Indian kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat on Monday said the nickname 'High Flyer' was attributed to him for his ability to produce acrobatic vertical jumps of six feet over defenders in matches.

Sehrawat is the most expensive player in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) with a price tag of Rs 2.6 crore in the 2023 edition. He also holds the record for the most raid points in a single PKL match with 39 points.

The Origin Of 'High Flyer'

"They call me the 'Hi-Flyer' because when I raid I can jump very high, about six feet. People saw the way I could fly over the defenders and that is how the name came," Sehrawat said after India beat Japan 49-24 in a men's Group A match at Tokai near here.

He said when he began playing he did not know how far he would go.

"When I started, I had no idea that I would become a top player. I did not know how far I could go. I just kept working hard and training, and that is how I became the player I am."

India's Asian Games Ambition And Kabaddi's Future

On India's bid to defend the title, he said, "We won the gold medal at the last Asian Games, and winning gold for the country was very important. We want to continue that success here in Nagoya.

Kabaddi is very popular in India. It is an easy game to understand. Once you know the rules, you can follow it easily."

Sehrawat was one of India's flag bearers in the opening ceremony, the other being ace shooter Manu Bhaker.

"It was a very proud moment for me and for kabaddi. To have a kabaddi athlete carrying the national flag is a big thing for our sport. I hope it can also help kabaddi in the future and give the sport more strength as we look towards the Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games. For our team, it is also motivating to see a kabaddi player representing the country in that way," he concluded.