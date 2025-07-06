HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pavlyuchenkova overcomes Kartal to make Wimbledon QF

Pavlyuchenkova overcomes Kartal to make Wimbledon QF

July 06, 2025 21:03 IST

Pavlyuchenkova

IMAGE: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova celebrates after winning her Round of 16 Wimbledon match against Sonay Kartal on Sunday. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Unseeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova recovered from being robbed of a crucial point by an automated line-calling malfunction to beat Britain's Sonay Kartal 7-6(3), 6-4 to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Sunday for the second time.

The Russian former French Open runner-up was left fuming after falling victim to a clear mistake when she held game point at 4-4 on serve in the opening set under the Centre Court roof.

Instead she dropped serve to fall 5-4 behind but showed all of her vast experience to save a set point in the next game and break back before later going on to dominating a tiebreak.

Striking heavy groundstrokes into the corners, she kept the bustling 23-year-old Kartal on the run for much of the contest and won three games in a row from 2-1 down in the second set.

 

Kartal, the last remaining Briton in the women's singles, showed great tenacity to push Pavlyuchenkova hard but the Russian held her nerve at 5-4 to seal an impressive win.

"I always thought I was not good enough on grass so this is incredible for me. Especially with me getting older, I am so impressed and proud for competing with the younger girls," said the 34-year-old.

"My mental toughness is getting better. I used to be a little bit crazy in my head! But now I am learning to fight point by point."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

