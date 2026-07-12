Prithika Pavade's Heroics Lead PBG Pune Jaguars To Thrilling UTT Win

French Olympian Prithika Pavade showcased an exceptional performance, leading PBG Pune Jaguars to a decisive 9-6 victory against UP Prometheans in a thrilling Ultimate Table Tennis Season 7 encounter.
French Olympian Prithika Pavade produced a powerhouse performance as PBG Pune Jaguars defeated UP Prometheans 9-6 in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 7 here on Sunday. Pavade capped a memorable outing by toppling two-time UTT MVP Yangzi Liu in the deciding women's singles.
Key Points
- French Olympian Prithika Pavade was instrumental in PBG Pune Jaguars' 9-6 victory over UP Prometheans.
- Pavade secured a decisive win against two-time UTT MVP Yangzi Liu in the women's singles.
- The Ultimate Table Tennis Season 7 features 42 international players, including 14 Olympians, enhancing India's table tennis ecosystem.
- Key contributions from Diya Chitale and Snehit SFR, including mixed doubles Golden Points, helped Pune gain control.
- Snehit SFR maintained his unbeaten streak, further solidifying Pune Jaguars' strong performance.
UTT Season 7: A Global PlatformUTT Season 7 features 42 players from around the world, including 14
Olympians, while continuing to strengthen the Indian table tennis ecosystem through elite competition.