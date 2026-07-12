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Prithika Pavade's Heroics Lead PBG Pune Jaguars To Thrilling UTT Win

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 12, 2026 21:50 IST 2 Minutes Read
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French Olympian Prithika Pavade showcased an exceptional performance, leading PBG Pune Jaguars to a decisive 9-6 victory against UP Prometheans in a thrilling Ultimate Table Tennis Season 7 encounter.

Key Points

  • French Olympian Prithika Pavade was instrumental in PBG Pune Jaguars' 9-6 victory over UP Prometheans.
  • Pavade secured a decisive win against two-time UTT MVP Yangzi Liu in the women's singles.
  • The Ultimate Table Tennis Season 7 features 42 international players, including 14 Olympians, enhancing India's table tennis ecosystem.
  • Key contributions from Diya Chitale and Snehit SFR, including mixed doubles Golden Points, helped Pune gain control.
  • Snehit SFR maintained his unbeaten streak, further solidifying Pune Jaguars' strong performance.
French Olympian Prithika Pavade produced a powerhouse performance as PBG Pune Jaguars defeated UP Prometheans 9-6 in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 7 here on Sunday. Pavade capped a memorable outing by toppling two-time UTT MVP Yangzi Liu in the deciding women's singles.

UTT Season 7: A Global Platform

UTT Season 7 features 42 players from around the world, including 14
Olympians, while continuing to strengthen the Indian table tennis ecosystem through elite competition.

Key Matches And Decisive Moments

UP made the brighter start through Germany's Ricardo Walther, who overcame Egypt's Omar Assar in three games with an assured display. Pune responded immediately as Diya Chitale fought back from a game down to edge Sayali Wani in another closely contested battle, before the Jaguars seized control through Snehit SFR and Pavade, who held their nerve to win a pair of dramatic mixed doubles Golden Points. Snehit then maintained his unbeaten start to the season by edging Sudhanshu Grover in another three-game contest. With the tie still alive, Pavade delivered the performance of the afternoon, bouncing back after dropping the opening game against Liu to take control of the contest and close out a memorable victory.
 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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