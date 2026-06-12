India's Junior Badminton Squad Aims For Glory In Japan

India's promising junior badminton stars, led by Tanvi Patri and Abhinav Garg, are set to compete at the Badminton Asia Junior (U-19) championships in Japan, aiming for multiple medals.

Photograph: BAI Media/X

Key Points Tanvi Patri and Abhinav Garg will lead the Indian contingent at the Badminton Asia Junior (U-19) championships in Yatsushiro, Japan.

The championships will run from June 26 to July 5, featuring both team events (June 26-30) and individual events thereafter.

Patri, Garg, and top doubles pairs were directly selected based on their performance in the All India U-19 ranking tournament.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) expresses confidence in the junior squad, expecting multiple medals.

India's full squad for boy's singles, girl's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles has been announced.

All India junior ranking medallist Tanvi Patri and Abhinav Garg will lead a strong Indian contingent at the Badminton Asia Junior (U-19) championships to be held in Yatsushiro, Japan from June 26-July 5. The team championships will be conducted from June 26-30 with the individual events scheduled thereafter.

India's Top Junior Badminton Talent Ready for Asia Championships

Patri along with Garg were directly selected in the team after winning the All India U-19 ranking tournament in Bengaluru last month along with the top doubles pairings in each categories. The boys doubles combination of Punith S and Pavan S, Diya Bheemaiah B and Baruni Parshwal (girls doubles) and Punith S and Deepak Raj Aditi (mixed doubles) were the three direct selections in the paired events. The rest of the squad was picked following a selection trial at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati as per the guidelines laid out by the Badminton Association of India's (BAI) Junior Selection Committee.

BAI Confident of Medal Haul at Junior Asia Championships

"Having won our first mixed team medal at the Junior World Championships last year, we are confident that this group of juniors will continue to build on that performance. All the players are in good form and we are expecting multiple medals from them," said BAI General Secretary Sanjay Mishra in a statement. In the 2025 edition, India had won two bronze medals in girls singles.

Full Indian Squad for Badminton Asia Junior Championships

India squad: Boy's singles: Abhinav Garg, Dev Ruparelia, Jagsher Singh Khangurra, Dhyan Santosh. Girls singles: Tanvi Patri, Tanvi Reddy Andluri, Adarshini Shri N B, Shaina Manimuthu. Men's doubles. Pavan S/Punith S, Amarjit Singh Khwairakpam/Divyansh Agrawal. Women's doubles: Diya Bheemaiah B/Baruni Parshwal; Durga Esha Kandrapu/Keerthy Manchala. Mixed doubles: Punit S/Deepak Raj Aditi; Bjorn Jaison/Dianka Waldia.