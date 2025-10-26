HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Patna Pirates drub Pink Panthers in PKL Eliminator 1

Source: PTI
October 26, 2025 22:25 IST

IMAGE: Patna Pirates advanced to Pro Kabaddi League Eliminator 2 with a commanding win over Jaipur Pink Panthers, in New Delhi, on Sunday. Photograph: Pro Kabaddi League/X

Patna Pirates continued their sensational run with a commanding 48-32 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers in Eliminator 1 to reach Eliminator 2 of the Pro Kabaddi League, in New Delhi, on Sunday.

Ayan Lohchab led the way with his fifth 20-plus points -- a feat only achieved by Pardeep Narwal and Devank Dalal in the PKL -- while Navdeep delivered a 'High Five'.

For the Pink Panthers, Ali Samadi registered a 'Super 10'.

Ayan made his presence felt with a two-point raid, and it only took his side five minutes to register their first 'All Out'.

With a seven-point deficit, tackles from Vinay and Reza Mirbagheri along with Ali Samadi's raid helped the Pink Panthers stay in the game.

However, Ayan and Milan Dahiya kept the scoreboard ticking with Ankit Jaglan also registering his second tackle, keeping the Pirates in a 13-6 lead after the first 10 minutes.

 

They further asserted their dominance with a second 'All Out' in the 14th minute, courtesy a tackle from Navdeep.

To make matters worse for the two-time champions, the Pirates raiders also piled on the pressure with Ayan completing his Super 10 and Milan Dahiya inflicting a third 'All Out' at the stroke of half time, giving their team a massive 17-point lead (30-13) at the break.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
