How Pathirage Dominated Asian Games Javelin Amidst Chopra's Injury

Sri Lankan javelin sensation Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage clinched the Asian Games gold, acknowledging the absence of injured Indian star Neeraj Chopra while celebrating a dominant season.

IMAGE: Photograph: AFI/X

Key Points Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage won the Asian Games men's javelin throw gold with an 88.55m effort.

Pathirage expressed missing two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, who withdrew due to an ankle injury.

Indian athletes Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav secured silver and bronze, respectively, in Chopra's absence.

Pathirage has had an exceptional season, winning 13 out of 14 events and achieving three 90m-plus throws.

He aims for the World Championship next year and the 2028 LA Olympics, building on his experience.

Star Sri Lankan javelin thrower Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage admitted he missed two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra at the Asian Games, calling it "bad luck" that the Indian was forced to pull out of the continental multi-sport event due to an injury.

Chopra could not defend the Asian Games gold he won in the last edition in China after suffering ankle ligament tear during training last month.

Pathirage, who has been in the form of his life with three 90m-plus throws this season, won the Asian Games men's javelin throw gold with an effort of 88.55m, which he came up with in his sixth and last attempt at the rain-soaked Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium on Monday.

India's Yashvir Singh, who had replaced the injured Chopra in the country's athletics team, and Rohit Yadav won silver and bronze respectively with efforts of 85.72m (personal best) and 84.35m.

Chopra's Absence And Pathirage's Dominance

"Yeah, he had a little injury on the ankle after Lausanne Diamond League. It's his bad luck," the 23-year-old Pathirage told PTI when asked if he was missing Chopra during an interaction after the event on Monday.

"I do sometimes speak to him (Chopra)," he added.

Pathirage was invited by Chopra to the inaugural NC Classic javelin competition in Bengaluru in July last year. Chopra, who hosted the event, took the top spot with a throw of 86.18m, while Pathirage was third with 84.34m.

But the tables were turned this year, with Pathirage winning all the three competitions Chopra took part. He won the Doha Diamond League in June with the Indian finishing fourth. The Sri Lankan then won the gold in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games with Chopra taking the silver.

In the Lausanne Diamond League in August, Pathirage clinched the top spot with Chopra again finishing second.

It was a South Asian sweep of all three medals at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, and Pathirage was all praise for Yashvir and Rohit.

Future Aspirations And Stellar Season

"Yashvir and Rohit are very good. His average throw has been 85m. Maybe, I think, next year, Yashvir and Rohit can produce big throws for India."

In an astounding statistic, Pathirage has finished on top in 13 of the 14 events he has competed in this year. He has finished second in the remaining one event. He has won titles in four Diamond League meetings, besides winning the Diamond League Final, World Athletics Ultimate Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Asked what the secret behind winning all these titles and producing three 90m plus throws this year, he simply said, "No secret, just normal training every year."

Talking about the Asian Games javelin competition, he said, "The conditions were not good due to rain."

"I could not get proper grip of my javelin. I had wanted to break the Games record and Asian record but I could not go for my massive throws like 90m. "But I am happy to be the first-ever Sri Lankan javelin throw gold medal winner at the Asian Games."

Asked about his future targets, he said, "My next target is World Championship next year and then 2028 LA Olympics."

"I competed for the first time in the World Championships last year, when I had less experience. Now, I have some experience and let us see what happens. I will give my best."