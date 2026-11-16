Parveer Singh Takes Helm As Chief National Athletics Coach

Experienced Dronacharya Awardee Parveer Singh has been appointed as the new chief national coach for Indian athletics, aiming to elevate performance for the 2028 LA Olympic Games and strengthen the coaching system.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy SAI Media /Twitter

Key Points Experienced throwing coach Parveer Singh was appointed chief national coach of the Indian athletics team on Monday.

Singh, a Dronacharya Award recipient this year, succeeds P Radhakrishnan Nair, who served from 2020 to 2026.

His goals include strengthening the event group coaching system for the LA Olympic Games in 2028 and the 2027 World Athletics Championships.

Sprint coach Raj Mohan was also appointed junior chief coach, focusing on grassroots development.

Experienced throwing coach Parveer Singh was on Monday appointed chief national coach of the Indian athletics team, succeeding P Radhakrishnan Nair who served at the helm for six years.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) also appointed sprint coach Raj Mohan as junior chief coach.

Leadership Transition In Indian Athletics

Singh, a recipient of the Dronacharya Award this year, took over from Nair, who was at the helm from 2020 to 2026. Singh has been serving as deputy chief coach since 2021.

"It is a privilege to head Indian track and field," Singh said in an AFI release.

With more than three decades of experience as an athletics coach with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Singh's vast knowledge will further boost Indian athletes.

Strategic Vision For Future Competitions

"I would like to strengthen the event group coaching system to ensure each individual athlete receives the best support required to achieve peak performance at the LA Olympic Games in 2028," Singh said.

"The 2027 World Athletics Championships will be a good platform to evaluate the performance of the national team ahead of the LA28."

Core group of athletes will continue to get international exposure to mentally and physically prepare for the 2028 Olympics, he added.

"In the pre-Olympic season the goal will be to bridge the gap between elite and emerging athletes to increase the talent pool."

Raj Mohan has been overseeing the national 400m team since 2017. The senior athletics coach is currently based at the National Centre of Excellence in Trivandrum, Kerala.

"The main priority will be to further strengthen the grassroots development programme to ensure a good number of junior athletes graduate to the senior level in future," said the newly-appointed junior chief coach.