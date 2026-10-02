Parveen Hooda's Asian Games Gold: A Story Of Redemption And Resilience

Indian boxer Parveen Hooda's inspiring Asian Games gold medal victory signifies a remarkable comeback after a suspension, dedicated to her ailing father and fueled by unwavering determination and philosophical resilience.

Key Points Parveen Hooda won an Asian Games gold medal in the 65kg category, defeating 2024 Paris Olympic bronze-medallist Chen Nien-chin.

This victory marks a redemption for Hooda, whose 2023 Asian Games bronze was stripped due to a whereabouts failure, leading to a 22-month suspension.

The gold medal is dedicated to her ailing father, Lakhpat Hooda, who has been battling cancer and heart problems.

Hooda found mental strength and motivation for her comeback by reflecting on the Bhagavat Gita's philosophy of focusing on effort over results.

Looking ahead, Parveen Hooda aims to compete in the World Championship next year and has set her sights on the 2028 Olympics.

The Asian Games gold medal is a redemption for boxer Parveen Hooda whose bronze in the last edition was snatched away after her whereabouts failure but more than that it's her way of giving a reason to cheer to her ailing father.

The 23-year-old Parveen (65kg) eked out a narrow 3-2 split-decision win over 2024 Paris Olympic bronze-medallist Chen Nien-chin of Chinese Taipei to claim her maiden Asian Games gold.

She had won a 57kg bronze in the delayed Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023 but it was later stripped off due to a whereabouts failure.

She was also handed a 22-month suspension and she missed the 2024 Olympics.

On her return, she lost in the quarterfinals in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow earlier this year.

"After that (whereabouts failure) I was mentally down. Everything was over. I had to start from zero. But I had to make a comeback, I was sad for a few days. Then I reset the button, I reset my mind," Parveen, who hails from Rurki village near Rohtak, said.

"I thought 'if I don't train now and don't make a comeback, I will live in regret all my life'. Because of a small mistake, so much happened. So I decided to take everything the other way around, with interest.

"I can say that this is my second journey but this time I am mentally stronger than before and more mature."

She said she cried a lot after the quarterfinals loss in the Commonwealth Games.

"When I lost at Commonwealth Games, I cried and cried. Everyone was celebrating. After some time, I thought what's the point of crying. Let's do hard work. Otherwise, I will cry again in next competition. I thought, I come laughing in next competition."

"So next day, I got up, did my strength training."

Overcoming Adversity And Staging A Comeback

Asked if she was fulfilling the promised she made to her father, Lakhpat Hooda, who has been battling cancer for four years and has heart problem also, she said, "Yes, of course. When I was going to the 2023 Asian Games in China, my father was hospitalized. So I left him and went crying.

"He was in a lot of pain. I took him to a lot of hospitals and it was good for me that his health is absolutely fine now."

Her mother, Neelam Devi, sells milk to keep the household running.

She, however, said that the medal was not actually returned and so she kept it at a prominent place of her house so that it would inspired her to win a better one.

"I have kept the medal (of 2023 Asian Games) in the middle of the wall (of her house) so that every time I see it I will think I will change its colour and bring a gold. It is right in front of me for motivation."

"The medal (of 2023 Asian Games) has come back as gold," said Praveen, who is currently an ITBP Assistant Sub-Inspector.

Fulfilling A Promise To Her Ailing Father

Parveen said that despite the mental turmoil in the aftermath of the return of the last Asian Games, she did not think of quitting. Instead, she sought refuge in The Bhagavat Gita.

"I was feeling bad, but I was grateful for those things that boxing has given me so much. So I thought about the result which is written in the Gita, that is 'Do karma, don't worry about the result'.

"So I thought that I would do my training with all my heart, I give my best, the result may or may not come, so I was mentally neutral."

Finding Inspiration In The Bhagavat Gita

Asked about the next assignment, she said, "There is World Championship next year. I will prepare for it, but after I spend some time with my family.

"Then, the main thing is 2028 Olympics. I will prepare for it."

Future Aspirations: World Championship And Olympics