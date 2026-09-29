Parveen Hooda Advances To Asian Games Boxing Gold Medal Bout

Discover how Indian boxer Parveen Hooda secured her spot in the 65kg gold medal bout at the Asian Games, marking a significant achievement for India's boxing contingent.

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Parveen Hooda defeated China's Li Shu 5-0 to reach the 65kg boxing gold medal bout at the Asian Games.

This performance surpasses her previous Asian Games outing, where a bronze medal was withdrawn due to a whereabouts failure.

Indian boxers have already secured more than four medals, exceeding their previous edition's tally.

Ankush Panghal (80kg) and Narender Berwal (+90kg) are also competing for final berths.

India's Parveen Hooda moved into the gold medal bout after defeating China's Li Shu 5-0 in the 65kg boxing semifinal of the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Parveen, whose bronze medal from the previous edition was taken away after the International Testing Agency (ITA) suspended her for 22 months for a whereabouts failure, has now surpassed her performance at Hangzhou.

Indian boxers have already bettered their four-medal haul from the previous edition, with six pugilists securing medal-round entries here.

Commonwealth Games champion Ankush Panghal (80kg) and last edition's bronze medallist Narender Berwal (+90kg) will fight for a place in the final later in the day.