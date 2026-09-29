Home  » Sports » Parveen Hooda Advances To Asian Games Boxing Gold Medal Bout

Parveen Hooda Advances To Asian Games Boxing Gold Medal Bout

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 29, 2026 10:45 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Discover how Indian boxer Parveen Hooda secured her spot in the 65kg gold medal bout at the Asian Games, marking a significant achievement for India's boxing contingent.

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points

  • Parveen Hooda defeated China's Li Shu 5-0 to reach the 65kg boxing gold medal bout at the Asian Games.
  • This performance surpasses her previous Asian Games outing, where a bronze medal was withdrawn due to a whereabouts failure.
  • Indian boxers have already secured more than four medals, exceeding their previous edition's tally.
  • Ankush Panghal (80kg) and Narender Berwal (+90kg) are also competing for final berths.

India's Parveen Hooda moved into the gold medal bout after defeating China's Li Shu 5-0 in the 65kg boxing semifinal of the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Parveen, whose bronze medal from the previous edition was taken away after the International Testing Agency (ITA) suspended her for 22 months for a whereabouts failure, has now surpassed her performance at Hangzhou.

 

Indian boxers have already bettered their four-medal haul from the previous edition, with six pugilists securing medal-round entries here.

Commonwealth Games champion Ankush Panghal (80kg) and last edition's bronze medallist Narender Berwal (+90kg) will fight for a place in the final later in the day.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

parveen hoodaasian games boxinggold medal boutindian boxers65kg boxing

More From Rediff

Asian Games: India face Pakistan in semis on October 1

Asian Games: India face Pakistan in semis on October 1
Man City faces severe penalties over financial breaches

Man City faces severe penalties over financial breaches

'I'm Missing My Mom's Food'

'I'm Missing My Mom's Food'

Related Stories

Asian Games: Lovlina bags silver; Parveen signs off with bronze

Asian Games: Lovlina bags silver; Parveen signs off with bronze

Web Stories

7 Egg Recipes To Rock Your Meals

7 Egg Recipes To Rock Your Meals
India's Shores, Measured Anew

India's Shores, Measured Anew
Check Out Lenovo Legion 5i, Now In India

Check Out Lenovo Legion 5i, Now In India

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026