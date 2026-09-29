Hooda And Panghal Advance To Asian Games Boxing Finals

Indian boxing stars Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal have powerfully advanced to the gold medal bouts at the Asian Games, showcasing remarkable resilience and skill against top international competitors.

Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Key Points Indian boxers Parveen Hooda (65kg) and Ankush Panghal (80kg) have advanced to the gold medal bouts at the Asian Games.

Parveen Hooda's victory marks a significant comeback after a 22-month suspension for a whereabouts failure, surpassing her previous Asian Games performance.

Ankush Panghal impressively defeated reigning 75kg world champion Fazliddin Erkinboev in his semifinal clash.

Parveen Hooda is now only the third Indian female boxer to reach an Asian Games final, following MC Mary Kom and Lovlina Borgohain.

The Indian boxing contingent has already surpassed its four-medal haul from the previous Asian Games edition.

Indian boxers Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal stormed into the gold medal bouts of their respective weight categories with semifinal wins at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Path To Gold: Semifinal Victories And Historic Feats

Parveen defeated China's Li Shu 5-0 in the 65kg semifinal, before Ankush came from behind to out-punch reigning 75kg world champion Uzbekistan's Fazliddin Erkinboev 4-1 to book his place in the 80kg summit clash.

With the win, Parveen, whose bronze medal from the previous edition was taken away after the International Testing Agency (ITA) suspended her for 22 months for a whereabouts failure, has now surpassed her performance at Hangzhou.

She has also become only the third Indian female boxer to reach the final after legendary MC Mary Kom, who won the title in 2014, and Lovlina Borgohain, who clinched silver in the previous edition.

Indian boxers have already bettered their four-medal haul from the previous edition, with six pugilists securing medal-round entries here.

Last edition's bronze medallist Narender Berwal (+90kg) will fight for a place in the final later in the day.