Parul Chaudhary's Stellar Performance Secures Bronze

Indian athlete Parul Chaudhary made the nation proud by clinching a bronze medal in the challenging women's 3000m steeplechase event at the Asian Games, setting a new personal best.

Key Points Indian athlete Parul Chaudhary secured a bronze medal in the women's 3000m steeplechase event at the Asian Games.

Chaudhary achieved a personal best time of 9:08.67 to finish third on the podium.

Bahrain's Winfred Yavi won the gold medal, while Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto Tanui claimed silver.

Another Indian participant, Ankita, finished fourth, also recording her personal best time.

Indian athlete Parul Chaudhary bagged a bronze medal in the women's 3000m steeplechase event at the Asian Games here on Sunday.

Chaudhary clocked a personal best of 9:08.67 to finish third on the podium.

Bahrain's Winfred Yavi won gold in 9:04.36, while Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto Tanui took silver in 9:06.82.

Ankita, the other Indian in the field, ended fourth with 9:19.24, which is her personal best too.