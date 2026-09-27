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Parul Chaudhary's Stellar Performance Secures Bronze

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 27, 2026 18:15 IST 1 Minute Read
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Indian athlete Parul Chaudhary made the nation proud by clinching a bronze medal in the challenging women's 3000m steeplechase event at the Asian Games, setting a new personal best.

Key Points

  • Indian athlete Parul Chaudhary secured a bronze medal in the women's 3000m steeplechase event at the Asian Games.
  • Chaudhary achieved a personal best time of 9:08.67 to finish third on the podium.
  • Bahrain's Winfred Yavi won the gold medal, while Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto Tanui claimed silver.
  • Another Indian participant, Ankita, finished fourth, also recording her personal best time.

Indian athlete Parul Chaudhary bagged a bronze medal in the women's 3000m steeplechase event at the Asian Games here on Sunday.

Chaudhary clocked a personal best of 9:08.67 to finish third on the podium.

 

Bahrain's Winfred Yavi won gold in 9:04.36, while Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto Tanui took silver in 9:06.82.

Ankita, the other Indian in the field, ended fourth with 9:19.24, which is her personal best too.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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parul chaudharyasian games3000m steeplechasebronze medalindian athletics

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