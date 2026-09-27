Parul Chaudhary's Stellar Performance Secures Bronze

Indian athlete Parul Chaudhary made the nation proud by clinching a bronze medal in the challenging women's 3000m steeplechase event at the Asian Games, setting a new personal best.
Key Points
- Indian athlete Parul Chaudhary secured a bronze medal in the women's 3000m steeplechase event at the Asian Games.
- Chaudhary achieved a personal best time of 9:08.67 to finish third on the podium.
- Bahrain's Winfred Yavi won the gold medal, while Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto Tanui claimed silver.
- Another Indian participant, Ankita, finished fourth, also recording her personal best time.
Indian athlete Parul Chaudhary bagged a bronze medal in the women's 3000m steeplechase event at the Asian Games here on Sunday.
Chaudhary clocked a personal best of 9:08.67 to finish third on the podium.
Bahrain's Winfred Yavi won gold in 9:04.36, while Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto Tanui took silver in 9:06.82.
Ankita, the other Indian in the field, ended fourth with 9:19.24, which is her personal best too.