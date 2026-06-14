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Parul Chaudhary Sets New National Record In 5000m

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 14, 2026 15:01 IST

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Indian athlete Parul Chaudhary shattered her own national record in the women's 5000m, clocking an impressive 15:04.26 at the Meeting Nikaia 2026 in Nice, France, and securing her spot for the Asian Games 2026.

Photograph: ICC/X

Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points

  • Parul Chaudhary set a new national record in the women's 5000m at the Meeting Nikaia 2026 in Nice, France.
  • She clocked a personal best time of 15:04.26, securing a second-place finish.
  • This performance surpassed the Athletics Federation of India's (AFI) Asian Games 2026 qualifying standard.
  • Chaudhary is also the defending champion at the Hangzhou Asian Games and holds the national record in the 3000m steeplechase.

India's Parul Chaudhary bettered her own national record in the women's 5000m event by clocking a new personal best time of 15:04.26 to finish second at the Meeting Nikaia 2026 in Nice, France. The Indian athlete finished the race behind Ethiopia's Bereka Seniya Mohammed, who just about edged out Parul from the top spot with a meet record time of 15:03.85. Alessia Zarbo of France ended third with a season best 15:16.83.

Asian Games Qualification And Season Performance

"Parul Chaudhary clocked a sensational 15:04.26 to finish 2nd and set a new National Record at the Meeting Nikaia 2026," the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) tweeted. Saturday's effort meant Parul breached the AFI's Asian Games 2026 qualifying standard of 15:36.58s in the 5000m. A defending champion at the Hangzhou Asian Games the 31-year-old Parul also holds the national record in 3000 steeplechase.

 

It was Parul's second competitive outing of the 2026 athletics season but the first 5000m race, having opened her season with a seventh-place finish in the 3000m steeplechase race at the Shanghai Diamond League in China. The Meeting Nikaia (also known as the Meeting International de Nice) is an annual outdoor track and field event held at the Stade Charles-Ehrmann in Nice. Part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level, the single-day meeting celebrated its historic 50th anniversary on Saturday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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