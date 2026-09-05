Parul Chaudhary, Priyanka Goswami Set Sights On Asian Games Medals

Indian athletics stars Parul Chaudhary and Priyanka Goswami are meticulously preparing for the Asian Games in Japan, with Chaudhary tackling three events and Goswami embracing the marathon race walk, both determined to secure medals for the nation.

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Goswami

Key Points Asian Games double gold medallist Parul Chaudhary is set to compete in three events, including the 1500m, 3000m steeplechase, and 5000m.

Chaudhary is confident of repeating her gold medal performance despite tough competition from athletes from Japan and Bahrain.

Olympian Priyanka Goswami is transitioning to the marathon race walk (42.2 km) for the Asian Games, aiming for a medal after her 2022 CWG silver in 10000m.

Both athletes are undergoing adaptive training at SAI Centre of Excellence to prepare for the challenging conditions and multiple events.

The athletes are focusing on specific training adjustments for Japan's weather and the endurance demands of new events.

Asian Games double gold medallist Parul Chaudhary said the addition of 1500m race to the competition list has not burdened her, and is trusting the intense pre-event training process to do an encore in the upcoming edition. Chaudhary had won gold in 3000m steeplechase and 5000m in the previous edition of the continental showpiece held in Hangzhou, China. Additionally, she will take part in the 1500m event in this Games to be held in Japan. "There will be good and tough competition. There are strong athletes from across Asia, particularly from Japan and Bahrain. But I am confident of doing well. I had won gold medals last time and I want to bring those medals back to the country," Chaudhary told PTI in an interview facilitated by SAI.

Parul Chaudhary's Triple Challenge

Chaudhary admitted that competing in three different events in as many days can be tough, but exuded confidence that adaptive training at SAI Centre of Excellence can stand her in good stead. "It is difficult (competing in three events). But I am training accordingly. I have to compete for three days in a row. "So, I will have to train accordingly. But I don't take pressure at all, as I just think about giving my best. I am sure a medal will follow."

The 31-year-old gave a glimpse into her training methods here. "It (training) has been good so far. The preparation is going well. We still have time to prepare for Japan's weather conditions. "I have seen that it is raining there. We will adapt to those conditions, mainly hot and humid. We will set a preparation time for the summer conditions in mind," she said.

Overcoming Recent Setbacks

However, Chaudhary's run-up to the Asian Games was less than satisfactory, finishing well behind in 3000m steeplechase and 5000m in the recent Glasgow Commonwealth Games. She finished fifth in the steeplechase with a time of 9:26.75 and 15th in 5000m, clocking 15:08.56. However, she had won gold medal in 1500m during the 65th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar with a time of 4:20.45. Overall Chaudhary is not disheartened by that tempered build-up.

"The weather (in Glasgow) was not good for steeplechase and before the CWG, I did not do training in cold weather. I was training in India. But now, for the Asian Games, we will do little changes. "The world champion girls were also having a tough time. It was very cold there and I could not even walk. I also felt that I have made some mistakes. I am trying to correct it before the Asian Games. But it was my first Commonwealth Games. It felt good to participate in a good competition," she said.

Priyanka Goswami's Marathon Ambition

Olympian race-walker Priyanka Goswami is trying to add an Asian Games medal to her kitty this time, but in a rather unfamiliar event - marathon race walk. Goswami won a historic silver in the 2022 Birmingham CWG albeit in the 10000m. She hoped to step up in the 42.2 km event. "I want to win a medal. I have a full marathon of 42 km. The race walking event is very tough at the Asian level. It is as tough as the Olympics. But I will do my best to win a medal," Goswami told PTI.

Does she have to prepare differently for the marathon race-walk? "Yes. It was 10000m in CWG and now it is 42 km. It is completely different in terms of competition and training. 10 km is about speed and 42 km is about endurance. We have to boost up for every stage of the event. I am training accordingly," she said.

The athletes will be accommodated in a container-like facility in Japan, but Goswami said the simulation method here in SAI has come very handy for them. "It will be our first experience. We will stay in a container. We have a container here (at SAI) for the Asian Games athletes. We will get to know about the conditions there. We have to be ready for that. So, it has been a good learning experience till now," she added.