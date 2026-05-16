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Parul Chaudhary Secures Seventh Place At Shanghai Diamond League

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 16, 2026 19:24 IST

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Indian athlete Parul Chaudhary showcased her talent by finishing seventh in the 3000m steeplechase at the Shanghai Diamond League, marking a strong start to her season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIS/X

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIS/X

Key Points

  • Parul Chaudhary finished seventh in the 3000m steeplechase at the Shanghai Diamond League.
  • Chaudhary clocked 9 minutes 12.84 seconds, her second career-best time in the event.
  • Peruth Chemutai of Uganda won the race, with Faith Cherotich of Kenya finishing closely behind.
  • This was Parul Chaudhary's season-opening race after the World Championships.

National record holder Parul Chaudhary ran her second career-best 3000m steeplechase race to finish seventh in the season-opening Diamond League meeting here on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Parul clocked 9 minutes 12.84 seconds in a quality field. Uganda's 2021 Tokyo Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai won the title in 8:51.47 as world champion Faith Cherotich of Kenya finished just 0.01 behind in 8:51.48.

 

Key Moments From The Shanghai Diamond League

Tunisia's Marwa Bouzayani was third in 8:58.09. Ethiopia's Kena Tufa was the fourth competitor to run sub-9 minute, clocking 8:59.66 for a fourth-place finish.

This was Parul's season-opening race and first after the World Championships in September 2025 in Tokyo, where she had failed to make it to the final round.

Parul Chaudhary's Achievements And Records

Her national record stands at 9:12.46 which she clocked in 2025. She also holds the 5000m national record.

Parul had won a 3000m steeplechase silver and 5000m gold in the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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