Bijarnia Secures Silver In 1500m T46 At Asian Para Games

India celebrates as Parmod Bijarnia clinches a silver medal in the men's 1500m T46 final at the Asian Para Games, showcasing remarkable athletic prowess in Nagoya.

Key Points Parmod Bijarnia secured a silver medal for India in the men's 1500m T46 final at the Asian Para Games on Friday.

Bijarnia clocked a time of 4:09.65 at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium.

Sri Lanka's Puwakpitikande P. Wahumpurage won the gold medal with a Games Record time of 4:03.25.

The T46 classification in para-athletics is for standing athletes with upper-limb impairments.

India's Parmod Bijarnia claimed the silver medal in the men's 1500m T46 final at the Asian Para Games here on Friday, clocking 4:09.65 at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium.

Sri Lanka's Puwakpitikande P. Wahumpurage won the gold with a Games Record time of 4:03.25, finishing 6.40 seconds ahead of the Indian. Parmod, however, stayed clear of the rest of the field to secure a podium finish.

Philippines' King James Reyes took the bronze with a personal best of 4:13.81, 10.56 seconds behind the winner.

The T46 classification in para-athletics is for standing athletes with upper-limb impairments, such as a single-arm above or below-elbow amputation or a similar severe functional impairment affecting the shoulder or elbow.