Parliament passes National Sports Bill after extensive discussion

The National Sports Governance Bill was on Tuesday passed by the Parliament with Rajya Sabha giving its nod a mere 24 hours after Lok Sabha, marking a historic first for India's sports administration that is now set to be regulated by a national board and have its own dispute resolution mechanism.



The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, which reinforces NADA's autonomy as required by the World Anti-Doping Agency, was also passed by the Parliament. The two bills now await presidential assent to be notified as acts.



Soon after Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya moved the bills for consideration and passage in the Upper House at 3pm, there were vociferous opposition protests over revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.



The opposition eventually staged a walkout led by Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who demanded a discussion on the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.



"In 20 countries, there is sports law. I request the Rajya Sabha to make India the 21st country with a sports law," Mandaviya said in his address which was followed by a discussion that lasted over two hours.



During the discussion, BJD MP Subhashish Khuntia raised concerns about the centralisation of sports governance due to the bill. He also felt that the bill did not have clarity on district and block level development of athletes.



"The bill should empower, not control," he said.



Mandaviya responded by saying that the government is only seeking to be a facilitator.



"In this bill, we are bringing transparency, not control, not interference. Government doesn't want to control. We are being the supporters and providers of a structure," he asserted.



Former All India Football Federation president and NCP leader Praful Patel and Indian Olympic Association president P T Usha, who is a nominated member, were among the prominent voices who lauded the bill.



"It was a long-standing legislation that was required. We have had a sports code, it's been a loose code and never stood any legal scrutiny. What is happening today is the need of the hour," Patel said.



"We are hoping to win the 2036 bid of Olympics. That itself would be a redefining moment for Indian sports. This bill is absolutely in the right direction. We need this to achieve glory that is beyond cricket. It is imperative that this bill be passed with fullest support," he added.



Usha expressed similar sentiments and said, "This bill will usher in transparency, accountability, and gender parity. It will empower athletes and build confidence among sponsors and federations. It is about justice and fair-play."



Mandaviya

has described it as "the single biggest reform in sports since independence."The most striking aspect of the bill is the NSB to create a stringent system of accountability. The NSB will have the mandate to de-recognise a national body that fails to hold elections for its Executive Committee or has committed "gross irregularities in the election procedures."Failure to publish annual audited accounts or "misused, misapplied or misappropriated public funds" would also be liable for action by the NSB but it would be required to consult the concerned global body before making its move.Another feature is the proposal for a National Sports Tribunal, which will have the powers of a civil court and decide disputes ranging from selection to election involving federations and athletes. Once instituted, Tribunal's decisions can only be challenged in the Supreme Court.The bill makes some concessions on the issue of age cap for administrators by allowing those in the bracket of 70 to 75 to contest elections if the concerned international bodies' statutes and bylaws allow for it. It is a departure from the national sports code that capped the age limit at 70.All recognised national sports bodies would also come under the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, something that the BCCI has vehemently opposed since it is not dependent on government funding.However, BCCI has got some leeway on that front with the government amending the bill to ensure that RTI would be applicable only on bodies that rely on government funding or support.Another significant amendment made to the draft is the mandatory term of two tenures in the EC to be eligible for fighting NSF elections. That mandatory tenure has been reduced to one term, clearing the decks for the likes of IOA president P T Usha to seek a re-election.The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill-2025 incorporates the changes sought by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which objected to "government interference" in the functioning of the country's Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

The act was originally passed in 2022 but its implementation had to be put on hold due to objections raised by WADA.



The world body objected to the institution of a National Board for Anti-Doping in Sports, which was empowered to make recommendations to the government on anti-doping regulations.



The Board, which was to comprise a chairperson and two members appointed by the central government, was also authorised to oversee the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and even issue directions to it.



WADA rejected this provision as government interference in an autonomous body. In the amended bill, the Board has been retained but without the powers to oversee NADA or the advisory role it was previously assigned. The amended bill asserts NADA's "operational independence".