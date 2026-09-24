Home  » Sports » Paritosh Advances To Puyo Puyo Champions Quarterfinals

Paritosh Advances To Puyo Puyo Champions Quarterfinals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 24, 2026 15:55 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Indian esports sensation Paritosh has made a significant impact at the Asian Games, securing his place in the Puyo Puyo Champions quarterfinals after a strong performance in Group B.

Key Points

  • Indian debutant Paritosh qualified for the Puyo Puyo Champions esports quarterfinals at the Asian Games.
  • He secured his spot by finishing third in Group B with a record of two wins and two losses.
  • Paritosh defeated Mongolia's Munkhzorig Ganbold and Singapore's Koh Mun June Justin in his group matches.
  • The quarterfinals for the Puyo Puyo Champions event are scheduled for Saturday.

Indian debutant Paritosh secured his place in the quarterfinals of the Puyo Puyo Champions esports event at the Asian Games after finishing third in Group B with two wins and two losses here on Thursday.

Paritosh began his campaign with a 3-0 win over Mongolia's Munkhzorig Ganbold before edging past Singapore's Koh Mun June Justin 3-2 in the event, which is a puzzle video game.

 

He then suffered a 0-3 loss to Chinese Taipei's Tzu-ang Kuo and went down 2-3 to Thailand's Tanarak Wongkitikun.

With the top three athletes from each group advancing, Paritosh's third-place finish kept India's campaign alive at Aichi Sky Expo Hall. The quarterfinals will be held on Saturday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

asian games esportspuyo puyo championsindian gamer paritoshesports quarterfinalsgaming india

More From Rediff

Ronaldo to 'dodge bullet' for 1,000 goals, Nations crown

Ronaldo to 'dodge bullet' for 1,000 goals, Nations crown
Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally - Live Updates & Rankings

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally - Live Updates & Rankings
Chess Olympiad: Indian Teams Have It Easy Vs England, Germany

Chess Olympiad: Indian Teams Have It Easy Vs England, Germany

Related Stories

Asian Games: Indian FIFAe star Charanjot dominates seeding event

Asian Games: Indian FIFAe star Charanjot dominates seeding event

Web Stories

World's Best 7 Airlines Of 2026

World's Best 7 Airlines Of 2026
Galaxy S26 FE Has More Than Good Looks

Galaxy S26 FE Has More Than Good Looks
Check Out The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max

Check Out The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026