Paritosh Advances To Puyo Puyo Champions Quarterfinals

Indian esports sensation Paritosh has made a significant impact at the Asian Games, securing his place in the Puyo Puyo Champions quarterfinals after a strong performance in Group B.

Key Points Indian debutant Paritosh qualified for the Puyo Puyo Champions esports quarterfinals at the Asian Games.

He secured his spot by finishing third in Group B with a record of two wins and two losses.

Paritosh defeated Mongolia's Munkhzorig Ganbold and Singapore's Koh Mun June Justin in his group matches.

The quarterfinals for the Puyo Puyo Champions event are scheduled for Saturday.

Indian debutant Paritosh secured his place in the quarterfinals of the Puyo Puyo Champions esports event at the Asian Games after finishing third in Group B with two wins and two losses here on Thursday.

Paritosh began his campaign with a 3-0 win over Mongolia's Munkhzorig Ganbold before edging past Singapore's Koh Mun June Justin 3-2 in the event, which is a puzzle video game.

He then suffered a 0-3 loss to Chinese Taipei's Tzu-ang Kuo and went down 2-3 to Thailand's Tanarak Wongkitikun.

With the top three athletes from each group advancing, Paritosh's third-place finish kept India's campaign alive at Aichi Sky Expo Hall. The quarterfinals will be held on Saturday.