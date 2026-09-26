How Paritosh's Asian Games Esports Journey Concluded

Indian debutant Paritosh's journey in the Puyo Puyo Champions esports event at the Asian Games concluded in the quarterfinals after a decisive 0-5 loss to South Korea's Kang Dongshin.

Key Points Indian debutant Paritosh's Asian Games esports campaign concluded in the Puyo Puyo Champions quarterfinals.

Paritosh suffered a 0-5 defeat against South Korea's Kang Dongshin in the Puyo Puyo Champions event.

He had advanced to the quarterfinals after securing third place in Group B with two wins and two losses.

Paritosh's journey included initial wins against Mongolia's Munkhzorig Ganbold and Singapore's Koh Mun June Justin.

His losses in the group stage were against Chinese Taipei's Tzu-ang Kuo and Thailand's Tanarak Wongkitikun.

Indian debutant Paritosh's campaign in the Puyo Puyo Champions esports event at the Asian Games ended in the quarterfinals after he suffered a 0-5 loss to South Korea's Kang Dongshin here on Saturday.

Paritosh's Journey To The Quarterfinals

Paritosh could not win a single period as Kang completed a comfortable 5-0 victory to advance to the semifinals at Aichi Sky Expo Hall D.

Paritosh had secured his place in the quarterfinals after finishing third in Group B with two wins and two losses on Thursday.

Paritosh began his campaign with a 3-0 win over Mongolia's Munkhzorig Ganbold before edging past Singapore's Koh Mun June Justin 3-2 in the event, which is a puzzle video game. He then suffered a 0-3 loss to Chinese Taipei's Tzu-ang Kuo and went down 2-3 to Thailand's Tanarak Wongkitikun.