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How Paritosh's Asian Games Esports Journey Concluded

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 26, 2026 14:08 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian debutant Paritosh's journey in the Puyo Puyo Champions esports event at the Asian Games concluded in the quarterfinals after a decisive 0-5 loss to South Korea's Kang Dongshin.

Key Points

  • Indian debutant Paritosh's Asian Games esports campaign concluded in the Puyo Puyo Champions quarterfinals.
  • Paritosh suffered a 0-5 defeat against South Korea's Kang Dongshin in the Puyo Puyo Champions event.
  • He had advanced to the quarterfinals after securing third place in Group B with two wins and two losses.
  • Paritosh's journey included initial wins against Mongolia's Munkhzorig Ganbold and Singapore's Koh Mun June Justin.
  • His losses in the group stage were against Chinese Taipei's Tzu-ang Kuo and Thailand's Tanarak Wongkitikun.

Indian debutant Paritosh's campaign in the Puyo Puyo Champions esports event at the Asian Games ended in the quarterfinals after he suffered a 0-5 loss to South Korea's Kang Dongshin here on Saturday.

Paritosh's Journey To The Quarterfinals

Paritosh could not win a single period as Kang completed a comfortable 5-0 victory to advance to the semifinals at Aichi Sky Expo Hall D.

 

Paritosh had secured his place in the quarterfinals after finishing third in Group B with two wins and two losses on Thursday.

Paritosh began his campaign with a 3-0 win over Mongolia's Munkhzorig Ganbold before edging past Singapore's Koh Mun June Justin 3-2 in the event, which is a puzzle video game. He then suffered a 0-3 loss to Chinese Taipei's Tzu-ang Kuo and went down 2-3 to Thailand's Tanarak Wongkitikun.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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