How Paritosh's Asian Games Esports Journey Concluded

Indian debutant Paritosh's journey in the Puyo Puyo Champions esports event at the Asian Games concluded in the quarterfinals after a decisive 0-5 loss to South Korea's Kang Dongshin.
Key Points
- Indian debutant Paritosh's Asian Games esports campaign concluded in the Puyo Puyo Champions quarterfinals.
- Paritosh suffered a 0-5 defeat against South Korea's Kang Dongshin in the Puyo Puyo Champions event.
- He had advanced to the quarterfinals after securing third place in Group B with two wins and two losses.
- Paritosh's journey included initial wins against Mongolia's Munkhzorig Ganbold and Singapore's Koh Mun June Justin.
- His losses in the group stage were against Chinese Taipei's Tzu-ang Kuo and Thailand's Tanarak Wongkitikun.
Indian debutant Paritosh's campaign in the Puyo Puyo Champions esports event at the Asian Games ended in the quarterfinals after he suffered a 0-5 loss to South Korea's Kang Dongshin here on Saturday.
Paritosh's Journey To The Quarterfinals
Paritosh could not win a single period as Kang completed a comfortable 5-0 victory to advance to the semifinals at Aichi Sky Expo Hall D.
Paritosh had secured his place in the quarterfinals after finishing third in Group B with two wins and two losses on Thursday.
Paritosh began his campaign with a 3-0 win over Mongolia's Munkhzorig Ganbold before edging past Singapore's Koh Mun June Justin 3-2 in the event, which is a puzzle video game. He then suffered a 0-3 loss to Chinese Taipei's Tzu-ang Kuo and went down 2-3 to Thailand's Tanarak Wongkitikun.