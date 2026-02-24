HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Paris St Germain's Achraf Hakimi to face trial for rape

Paris St Germain's Achraf Hakimi to face trial for rape

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 24, 2026 19:44 IST

x

 'This is as unjust to the innocent as it is to the genuine victims. I calmly await this trial, which will allow the truth to come out publicly.'

Paris St Germain's Achraf Hakimi

IMAGE: Paris St Germain's Achraf Hakimi is set to face trial for rape. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Key Points

  • The Nanterre prosecutor's office had opened an investigation in 2023 after an allegation of rape was made against Achraf Hakimi.
  • PSG's Hakimi denies the allegation.
  • A 24-year-old woman had gone to police in February 2023 claiming that she had been raped by Hakimi in his home near Paris, said a report in Le Parisien.

Moroccan football player Achraf Hakimi is to face trial for rape, the defender, who plays for Paris St Germain and the Moroccan national squad, said in a social media post on Tuesday. He denies the allegation.

"Today, a rape accusation is enough to justify a trial, even though I deny it and everything proves it's false," Hakimi said in a post on X. "This is as unjust to the innocent as it is to the genuine victims. I calmly await this trial, which will allow the truth to come out publicly."

The Nanterre prosecutor's office had opened an investigation in 2023 after an allegation of rape was made against him.

The prosecutor confirmed on Tuesday that Hakimi's case had been sent to trial.

Paris St Germain will face Monaco in Wednesday's return leg of their Champions League knockout round playoff tie.

Hakimi was in the initial squad list published last Tuesday.

 
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Violence puts Guadalajara's World Cup dreams at risk?
Violence puts Guadalajara's World Cup dreams at risk?
Coach Marijne's Tough Message For India Women's Hockey Team
Coach Marijne's Tough Message For India Women's Hockey Team
Lindsey Vonn Says Nearly Lost Leg In Winter Olympics Crash
Lindsey Vonn Says Nearly Lost Leg In Winter Olympics Crash
Serena Williams certain to make comeback, says former coach Macci
Serena Williams certain to make comeback, says former coach Macci
10 Hard Hitting Movies On Rape
10 Hard Hitting Movies On Rape

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

7 Iconic Kolkata Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 3

Eat More Peanuts: 7 Benefits Of This Protein-Rich Nut

VIDEOS

Chaaya Rose Sardana Turns Up the Heat with Her Boldest Look Yet1:04

Chaaya Rose Sardana Turns Up the Heat with Her Boldest...

WATCH: 5 'Rare Vultures' Released at Halali Dam in MP0:52

WATCH: 5 'Rare Vultures' Released at Halali Dam in MP

Mithali Raj's Stunning Mumbai Appearance Goes Viral0:25

Mithali Raj's Stunning Mumbai Appearance Goes Viral

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO