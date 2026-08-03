PSG Teams Up with Google: Gemini AI Assistant & Pixel Official Smartphone

French football giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have announced a significant partnership with Google, integrating Google Gemini as their official AI assistant and Google Pixel as their official smartphone, marking a major step in sports technology adoption.

IMAGE: Paris St Germain's players celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League on May 30, 2026. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has partnered with Google, making Google Gemini its official AI assistant.

Google Pixel will become the official smartphone of PSG as part of the new agreement.

PSG plans to establish a dedicated Google space within its Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

The partnership highlights the growing trend of sports teams leveraging AI for data analysis and content creation.

This follows a similar trend seen in other major leagues, such as the English Premier League's partnership with Microsoft Copilot.

Paris Saint Germain (PSG), the reigning French soccer champions and winner of last season's European Champions League, has struck a partnership deal with Google, it said on Monday.

Google Gemini will become PSG's official AI assistant, while Google Pixel will become the official smartphone of PSG, said PSG in a statement on its website. PSG will also set up a Google space at its stadium in Parc des Princes, Paris.

AI's Growing Role in Sports

Soccer teams and sport in general are increasingly using AI to assess data and create content for their social media channels. In 2025, the English Premier League and Microsoft announced a five-year partnership whereby Microsoft's Copilot would be used in the league's digital platforms to provide quick facts and statistics about matches.