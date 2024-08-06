News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'Well done, Vinesh! India is proud of you'

'Well done, Vinesh! India is proud of you'

By REDIFF SPORTS
Last updated on: August 06, 2024 21:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Vinesh Phogat

IMAGE: Vinesh Phogat of India reacts after winning the wresting bout against Yui Susaki of Japan. at the Paris Olympics, on Tuesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy WFI

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat made it to the semifinals of the women's 50 kg freestyle category at the ongoing Paris Olympics after she secured a win in the quarterfinals over Ukraine's Oksana Livach on Tuesday.

Phogat defeated Oksana by 7-5 and now is just one more win away from a confirmed medal.

 

Vinesh had earlier in the day defeated Japan's Yui Susaki.

Susaki had never lost a single international match in her wrestling career. She didn't give a single point at the 2020 Olympics and won the Gold Medal. She international record read 82-0, until on Tuesday when Vinesh defeated her to progress to the quarters.

But a year ago, her participation at the Games was in doubt given the struggles she had to endure in 2023.

She was at the recieving end from a lot of people for protesting against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harrassment and was beaten and dragged by the police.

She later underwent knee surgery and had won the Olympic trials to make her third appearance at the Games.

And her indomitable spirit was saluted as she received support from all quarters on social media after storming into the women's 50 kg freestyle semis.

Here are some reactions on social media...

Vinesh support

Vinesh support

Vinesh support

Vinesh Phogat support

Vinesh support

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
Olympics: Vinesh stuns Livach to enter semis
Olympics: Vinesh stuns Livach to enter semis
Love, tears, upsets: Badminton had it all in Paris
Love, tears, upsets: Badminton had it all in Paris
'I want to set an example for other Indian athletes'
'I want to set an example for other Indian athletes'
If Sheikh Hasina wishes to stay in India ...: Ex-envoy
If Sheikh Hasina wishes to stay in India ...: Ex-envoy
Hockey: Netherlands thrash Spain, qualify for final
Hockey: Netherlands thrash Spain, qualify for final
'Lioness of India' Vinesh gets Bajrang, Neeraj backing
'Lioness of India' Vinesh gets Bajrang, Neeraj backing
'She will fulfil my dream of an Olympic gold medal'
'She will fulfil my dream of an Olympic gold medal'

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

'She will fulfil my dream of an Olympic gold medal'

'She will fulfil my dream of an Olympic gold medal'

'Lioness of India' Vinesh gets Bajrang, Neeraj backing

'Lioness of India' Vinesh gets Bajrang, Neeraj backing

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances