'Well done, Vinesh! India is proud of you'

IMAGE: Vinesh Phogat of India reacts after winning the wresting bout against Yui Susaki of Japan. at the Paris Olympics, on Tuesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy WFI

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat made it to the semifinals of the women's 50 kg freestyle category at the ongoing Paris Olympics after she secured a win in the quarterfinals over Ukraine's Oksana Livach on Tuesday.

Phogat defeated Oksana by 7-5 and now is just one more win away from a confirmed medal.

Vinesh had earlier in the day defeated Japan's Yui Susaki.

Susaki had never lost a single international match in her wrestling career. She didn't give a single point at the 2020 Olympics and won the Gold Medal. She international record read 82-0, until on Tuesday when Vinesh defeated her to progress to the quarters.

But a year ago, her participation at the Games was in doubt given the struggles she had to endure in 2023.

She was at the recieving end from a lot of people for protesting against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harrassment and was beaten and dragged by the police.

She later underwent knee surgery and had won the Olympic trials to make her third appearance at the Games.

And her indomitable spirit was saluted as she received support from all quarters on social media after storming into the women's 50 kg freestyle semis.

Here are some reactions on social media...