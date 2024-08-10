News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Olympics Volleyball: France crush Poland to win back-to-back golds

Olympics Volleyball: France crush Poland to win back-to-back golds

August 10, 2024 19:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: France are only the third country to win back-to-back golds in men's volleyball after the former Soviet Union and the United States. Photographs: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

France beat the World number one ranked side Poland 3-0 to win the Olympic men's volleyball gold on Saturday, defending their title from the Tokyo Games but this time on home soil inside a rocking South Paris Arena 1.

 

France are only the third country to win back-to-back golds in men's volleyball after the former Soviet Union and the United States.

The US had beaten World champions Italy in straight sets on Friday to take the bronze medal.

Jean Patry led the way for the hosts with 17 points and Trevor Clevenot had 11 while Antoine Brizard chipped in with crucial blocks at the net as France claimed a 15th gold medal at their home Games with a 25-19, 25-20, 25-23 victory.



Poland, who were back in the final after 48 years, were left to rue a missed opportunity to claim their second gold after winning the title at the 1976 Montreal Games.

Bartosz Kurek was Poland's top scorer with 10 points while their biggest star Wilfredo Leon, who had 94 points in Paris coming into the contest, had a quiet game by his standards with just nine points.

The teams got off to a sizzling start with every spike and every block drawing massive roars from a full house who shook the stands each they jumped out of their seats.



After trading blows early in the opening set, Poland fell behind due to several service errors before France wrapped up the set when Patry made an excellent dig to set himself up for a devastating kill.

Leon lifted Poland in the second set when he attacked with purpose until Brizard denied him a third straight point with the first block of the match, following it up with two more to give France the lead in the second.

Clevenot's clever shot selection for France had been instrumental and he scored three points in a row, winning a key battle at the net before sealing a 2-0 lead with a superb spike.

Four monster blocks at the start of the third set the tone for France as things spun out of control for Poland. Sensing a famous win, the home crowd once again got involved in a loud and proud rendition of La Marseillaise - the French anthem.

Poland eventually saved four match points but only delayed the inevitable when Leon's serve went long to spark wild celebrations on the floor and in the stands.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Aman Sehrawat Lost 4.6 Kg In 10 Hours...
Aman Sehrawat Lost 4.6 Kg In 10 Hours...
Hockey Heroes Return Home
Hockey Heroes Return Home
Abhishek Bachchan Hugs Neeraj Chopra
Abhishek Bachchan Hugs Neeraj Chopra
UP cop demands 5 kg potatoes as 'bribe', suspended
UP cop demands 5 kg potatoes as 'bribe', suspended
How hockey team beat mind hurdles in bronze-medal run
How hockey team beat mind hurdles in bronze-medal run
J-K Police releases sketches of 4 terrorists
J-K Police releases sketches of 4 terrorists
Olympics: Lisa Carrington 'The Goat In The Boat'
Olympics: Lisa Carrington 'The Goat In The Boat'

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

PIX: Chhetri congratulates Neeraj in Paris!

PIX: Chhetri congratulates Neeraj in Paris!

Olympics: Lisa Carrington 'The Goat In The Boat'

Olympics: Lisa Carrington 'The Goat In The Boat'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances