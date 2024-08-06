News
Olympics: Vinesh runs into defending champ in opening bout

Olympics: Vinesh runs into defending champ in opening bout

Source: PTI
August 06, 2024 00:15 IST
Vinesh Phogat

IMAGE: Vinesh Phogat will be competing in her 3rd Olympics. Photograph: Vinesh Phogat/X

Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was on Monday handed a tough draw in the Paris Olympics as she is set to open against reigning Olympic champion and four-time World Champion Yui Susaki, who is yet to lose a match in her international career.

It will be a Herculean task for Vinesh to clear the first round given that she is up against the Japanese, who won the gold at Tokyo Games without conceding a single point.

 

However, it could be a blessing in disguise also, since Susaki will be favourite to reach the final and it can open up the repechage route for Vinesh, who dropped down to women's 50kg category from 53kg weight-class.

Vinesh is appearing in her third Olympics.

Injured Nisha Dahiya taken for wrist scan

India’s Nisha Dahiya receives medical attention during her bout against Sol Gum Pak of North Korea

IMAGE: India’s Nisha Dahiya receives medical attention during her bout against Sol Gum Pak of North Korea. Photograph: Arlette Bashizi/Reuters

Nisha Dahiya, who had made a stupendous start to her campaign in the women's 68kg class with win over Ukraine but suffered a terrible hand injury against Korea's Sol Gum Pak, had to be taken to a medical facility inside the Games Village for scan.

"It was 100 percent intentional, they hurt her intentionally. We had seen, there was an instruction from the Korean corner. They attacked the joint. They have taken away the medal from her," India's national coach Virender Dahiya told PTI.

"The way Nisha had started, the medal was in her neck and it has been taken away. The attacks were clear, the counter-attack worked and the defence was compact. She had beaten the same wrestler at the Asian Qualifier, there was no way Nisha was losing this."

If the Korean makes the final, Nisha can bounce back in the medal contention but even if she gets the repechage, the extent of injury would decide if she will be able to take the mat or not.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
