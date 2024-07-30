News
Olympics Tennis: Gauff loses to Vekic in singles

Olympics Tennis: Gauff loses to Vekic in singles

July 30, 2024 19:47 IST
IMAGE: Coco Gauff in action during the women's singles third round match against Croatia's Donna Vekic at the Paris Olympic Games on Tuesday. Photograph: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

American Coco Gauff's hopes of singles gold at the Olympics evaporated in the third round as she argued with officials and slumped to a 7-6(7), 6-2 defeat by Croatia's Donna Vekic in furnace-like conditions at Roland Garros in Paris on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old second seed marched into a 5-2 lead in the opening set but Vekic responded with some sublime claycourt tennis to turn the match on its head.

 

Vekic saved two set points in a crucial opening set tiebreak and was the better player as she became the first Croatian to reach the Olympic women's singles quarter-finals since Iva Majoli in 1996.

US Open champion Gauff was left angry and in tears as an over-ruled line call saw her slip 4-2 down in the second set, the American being overheard saying "I'm being cheated."

Her long protestations with the umpire and supervisor came to nothing though.

The sun-baked Philippe Chatrier crowd got behind Gauff after that but ice-cool Vekic, seeded 13th, sealed the win as the American's game disintegrated. Olympic debutant Gauff will now focus on mixed doubles and women's doubles.

IMAGE: Donna Vekic is the first Croatian to reach the Olympic women's singles quarter-finals since Iva Majoli in 1996. Photograph: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Gauff refused to blame the dispute for her loss but insisted, with some justification, that the point should have been replayed because the line judge's initial shout of "out" impeded her stroke.

"I felt that he called it before I hit and I don't think the referee disagreed but he just thought it didn't affect my swing which I felt like it did," she told reporters.

"I mean, there's been multiple times this year where that happened to me, where I feel like I always have to be an advocate for myself on the court.

"I feel like in tennis we should have a VR (video review) because these points are big deals. Afterwards they apologise, but sorry doesn't help you once the match is over.

"But I'm not going to sit here and say one point effected the result today, I was already on the losing side of things."

IMAGE: Coco Gauff congratulates Donna Vekic after the match. Photograph: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The 28-year-old Vekic suffered a heart-breaking loss to Jasmine Paolini in the Wimbledon semi-finals but has bounced back impressively in Paris.

She said the atmosphere on the court was one of the best she had played in.

"It was very, very tough. When we practised this morning the roof was closed so it took me a couple of games to adjust (to the heat). The ball was flying a little bit," she said.

"The support has been unbelievable and I'm having a great time in the village so hopefully I can win one or two matches more. Then we can talk about medals."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

