Tebogo's gold triggers national holiday in Botswana

Tebogo's gold triggers national holiday in Botswana

August 09, 2024 14:12 IST
Letsile Tebogo

IMAGE: Letsile Tebogo and Kenneth Bednarek have their eyes fixed on the big screen for the men's 200m final results. Photograph: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The president of Botswana declared Friday afternoon a public holiday to celebrate Letsile Tebogo taking the country's first Olympic gold medal by winning the 200-metres sprint in Paris on Thursday.

Tebogo triumphed over US sprinters Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles to claim Africa's first 200m title and become the fifth-fastest man in history over the distance.

 

The 21-year-old ran in spikes bearing his mother's date of birth, saying he carried her with him, in a tribute after she passed away in May.

"His Excellency President Masisi wishes to state that, on behalf of all of the citizenry, he applauds Letsile and gives thanks unceasingly to his late mother," President Mokgweetsi Masisi wrote in a statement posted on X.

Masisi said Letsile's achievement was "deserving of the nation to pause and celebrate him in a most unique, appropriate and responsible manner that will be etched in the annals of the history of the Republic".

Masisi had posted on Thursday that his voice was "completely gone" from shouting encouragement at the television as he watched Tebogo storm to the win in 19.46 seconds.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
