Shocking! Why Fraser-Pryce missed 100m semis

IMAGE: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had been due to run in the second heat but appeared as a "did not start" in the official start lists. Photographs: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Jamaican double champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce missed her Olympic 100 metres semi-final on Saturday after security officials at the Stade de France refused to let her in.

Fraser-Pryce, competing at her fifth Games at the age of 37 and the winner of two golds, a silver and a bronze over 100m, had been due to run in the second heat but appeared as a "did not start" in the official start lists.





Social media footage later emerged of her and Jamaican officials arguing with officials who would not let their vehicle enter.



Fraser Pryce was shown saying: "They've changed the rules. We came through this gate before but now they're saying athletes who have left can't use this gate."