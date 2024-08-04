News
Olympics: Maheshwari, Raiza fail to qualify for skeet final

Olympics: Maheshwari, Raiza fail to qualify for skeet final

Source: PTI
August 04, 2024 17:58 IST
IMAGE: Maheshwari Chauhan aggregated 118 across five series to finish 14th in the women's skeet qualification at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

India's shooters Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon ended in 14th and 23rd place respectively in the qualification of the women's skeet competition at the Paris Olympics in Chateauroux on Sunday.

 

Maheshwari aggregated 118 across five series with the first three series held on Saturday. She recorded scores of 23, 24, 24, 25, 22.

Raiza aggregated 113 after a sequence that read 21, 22, 23, 23, 24.

Only

the top six shooters in the qualifications make it to the final.

Italy's 2016 Rio Olympic gold medallist Diana Bacosi also failed to clear the qualifications, finishing just below Maheshwari at 15th place with a total of 117.

On the first day qualifications, Maheshwari was closely following the leading pack at eighth position with an aggregate of 71. She had shot 23, 24, 24 and despite a 25 on Sunday, she could not make the cut.

Raiza was placed 25th among 29 shooters with an aggregate of 66 (21, 22, 23).

Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala are currently competing in the 25m rapid fire pistol men's qualifications.

Source: PTI
