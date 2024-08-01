News
Olympics Hockey: India go down fighting to Belgium

Source: PTI
August 01, 2024 16:31 IST
IMAGE: India goalkeeper P R Sreejesh makes a save during the men's hockey match against Belgium at the Paris Olympics on Thursday. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The Indian hockey team suffered its first loss of the Paris Olympic Games, going down 1-2 to defending champions Belgium after letting slip a one goal lead in a pool match on Thursday.

Abhishek gave India the lead in the 18th minute before Belgium made a strong comeback after half-time to score through Thibeau Stockbroekx (33rd) and John-John Dohmen (44th) to seal the win and remain unbeaten in the tournament so far.

 

Both India and Belgium have already qualified for the quarter-finals from Pool B.

India had defeated New Zealand 3-2 before drawing 1-1 against Argentina. In their last match, the Harmanpreet-led side beat Ireland 2-0. They will next play Australia in their last league match on Friday.

IMAGE: Both India and Belgium have already qualified for the quarter-finals from Pool B.. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The Indians were by far the better side on display, at least in the first two quarters as they dominated the possession and created more chances than the Red Lions.

The Indian defence did well to start with and didn't allow the Belgian forwards to create any real scoring chances and thwarted two penalty corner opportunities.

Veteran India custodian P R Sreejesh, playing his last international tournament, stood like a rock in front of the goal.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after Abhishek scored the goal in the 18th minute. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

However, it was Belgium which had the first chance in the form of a penalty corner in the eighth minute but Sreejesh made a terrific save to deny Alexander Hendrickx.

The Indians upped the game as time progressed and it was Abhishek who handed his side the lead in the 18th minute.

Abhishek stole a ball from Arthur de Sloover close to the D and entered the circle. He then made a fine turn to outwit the Belgian defence and slap his shot home to hand India the lead.

Belgium secured another penalty corner in the 23rd minute but once again Sreejesh was up to the task to deny Hendrickx.

Two minutes later, India secured their first penalty corner but Amit Rohidas fumbled the chance with skipper Harmanpreet Singh not on the pitch.

IMAGE: Belgium's players celebrate after Thibeau Stockbroekx scored the opening goal. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Trailing by a goal, the Belgians came all out all guns blazing after the change of ends and pressed hard on the Indian defence which wilted under pressure three minutes after the restart.

Florent van Aubel created the opportunity from left flank and Stockbroekx was at the right place at the right time to deflect the pass inside the goal to draw level in the 33rd minute.

The Belgians secured three back-to-back penalty corners. Sreejesh denied Hendrickx on two occasions but Dohmen scored from a rebound during a goal mouth melee on the third attempt to hand Belgium the lead.

Thereafter, the Indians created a few chances in the fourth and final quarter and earned a couple of penalty corners as well but failed to breach the Belgian defence.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
